Whitepaper: CDMOs at a Crossroads

The contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) sector, a crucial engine in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries, is undergoing a radical transformation.

The desire for end-to-end drug development, manufacturing and cost efficiencies and close collaboration between the sponsor and outsourced provider is accelerating market expansion. Innovations in biologics and complex molecules, as well as the growth in cell and gene therapies, have prompted pharma and biotech to seek specialized CDMO partnerships.

U.S. economic policies that have promoted domestic manufacturing, the introduction of AI and automation in CDMO processes and evolving FDA regulatory guidance have been another consideration for CDMOs in terms of location and service options.

In this whitepaper, BioSpace reviews the major trends impacting the CDMO sector and the evolving relationship between sponsors and providers. We examine the key qualities pharma and biotech should consider in CDMO selection, and how the macroeconomic and macrodevelopment factors affecting the space play a role in this selection. There are now, more than ever before, considerations besides raw capacity.

Download your free copy of CDMOs at a Crossroads below.