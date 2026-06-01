SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
News   Drug Development

ASCO: Kelun-Merck ADC shines with differentiated overall survival in first-line lung cancer

June 1, 2026 | 
2 min read | 
Nick Paul Taylor
Vector Illustration Healthy Lungs Gradient Colorful Style.

iStock, Artnivora Studio

Interim overall survival data on a TROP2 ADC from Merck and Chinese partner Kelun-Biotech provide support for the pharma’s big bet on its potential to help navigate Keytruda’s impending loss of exclusivity.

Phase 3 data for Merck’s Kelun-Biotech-partnered TROP2-directed antibody-drug conjugate have boosted analyst expectations for a key pillar of the company’s post-Keytruda strategy.

Merck has ceded a head start in the TROP2 space, with Gilead Sciences winning FDA approval for Trodelvy in 2020 and AstraZeneca and Daiichi Sankyo bringing Datroway to market in 2025. But data presented over the weekend at the American Society for Clinical Oncology (ASCO) annual meeting suggest Merck’s candidate, sacituzumab tirumotecan (sac-TMT), could set itself apart in a first-line setting, which Gilead and AstraZeneca are still chasing with their antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs).

Having shared some data ahead of the event, China-based Kelun provided overall survival (OS) results in its full presentation of a late-phase readout. The data come from a Phase 3 trial that studied sac-TMT as a first-line treatment for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) in Chinese patients.

After 12 months, the OS rate in patients who received sac-TMT plus Merck’s blockbuster checkpoint inhibitor Keytruda was 80.4%. The 12-month OS rate was 68.9% in the Keytruda monotherapy arm. Sac-TMT plus Keytruda “demonstrated a clear advantage” over single-agent checkpoint inhibitor therapy, BMO Capital Markets said in a note to investors on Friday.

Median OS on Keytruda monotherapy “appears slightly lower than what would be expected from a global study at 14.5 months,” the analysts said. Yet they still view “the clear separation” from monotherapy “as supportive of broader expected efficacy from the agent as Merck transitions to global studies.”

Lung organ anatomy symbol for health and medical illustrations. vector, illustration.
Antibody-drug conjugate (ADC)
Kelun-Merck validate TROP2-Keytruda pairing in lung cancer with improved survival
Treatment with the TROP2 ADC sac-TMT led to a 70% objective response rate and progression-free survival was “significantly improved” as compared to placebo—the second positive readout for the asset this week.
May 22, 2026
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong
Read more

The ASCO presentation also expanded on the progression-free survival (PFS) data that Kelun reported in an abstract ahead of the meeting. The abstract revealed sac-TMT cut the risk of tumor progression by 65%. Kelun’s presentation showed the result was consistent across blinded independent central review (BICR) and investigator-assessed PFS. These analyses yielded hazard ratios—a marker of the risk of death during the trial—of 0.35 and 0.38, respectively. A lower hazard ratio means better survival.

Trodelvy and Datroway have yet to come to market in first-line NSCLC, though their developers are targeting the indication. Gilead expects to provide an update on a Phase 3 trial of Trodelvy in the setting this year. Phase 3 data on AstraZeneca and Daiichi’s Datroway in first-line NSCLC are also due this year.

Merck’s global Phase 3 trial in first-line NSCLC has an estimated primary completion of January 2028. But while Merck could be third to market in the indication in the U.S., BMO analysts see signs sac-TMT may have an edge over the competition.

“While investors have started to acknowledge the potentially differentiated efficacy of sac-TMT across tumor types, today’s results likely reinforce this, demonstrating clear consistency in PFS endpoints across BICR and investigator assessed measures with more promising overall survival analysis,” they said.

Developments outside the TROP2 space offered further encouragement. After seeing data on Akeso and Summit Therapeutics’ VEGF/PD-1 therapy, BMO analysts said they were “incrementally more confident about Merck’s long-term opportunity to both defend its position in NSCLC and even expand with sac-TMT.”

Hand closing valve on a gas pipeline. Energy crisis consept. Vector illustration.
Immuno-oncology
ASCO: Akeso’s VEGF/PD-1 boosts lung cancer survival, relieving pressure on US partner Summit
Analysts, investors and partner Summit Therapeutics had all been keenly awaiting the overall survival update, after previous data from Akeso’s HARMONi-6 trial left them wanting.
May 31, 2026
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong
Read more

Cancer Lung cancer Clinical research China Phase 3
Merck & Co.
Nick Paul Taylor
Nick Paul Taylor Nick Paul Taylor
Nick is a freelance writer who has been reporting on the global life sciences industry since 2008.
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
3D Illustration of a White pawn Surrounded by Intimidating Circle Pieces on Semi-Reflective Chess Board With Black Background
Pancreatic cancer
ASCO: Biopharma has pancreatic cancer ‘surrounded’ as Immuneering’s drug adds 9 quality months
June 1, 2026
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Office worker trapped in a maze. Workaholic, social isolation concept. Digital 3D rendering.
Pancreatic cancer
ASCO: Revolution poised to capture RAS space as pancreatic cancer dataset ‘derisks’ approval
June 1, 2026
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Brianna Abbott
Hand closing valve on a gas pipeline. Energy crisis consept. Vector illustration.
Immuno-oncology
ASCO: Akeso’s VEGF/PD-1 boosts lung cancer survival, relieving pressure on US partner Summit
May 31, 2026
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong
Vector graphic illustration of team of doctors diagnose human lung, Pulmonologist infographic
Immuno-oncology
Summit’s PD-1/VEGF to take center stage at ASCO, with wide impact for peers
May 29, 2026
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong