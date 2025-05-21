Webinar: Are We There Yet? Surviving and Thriving in the Never-ending Biotech Downturn

Register to watch

The rumors of biotech’s return have been greatly exaggerated. Despite some M&A sparks, a handful of mega fundraises and a trickle of IPOs, the biotech industry continues to climb out of a multi-year down period. So how does a company thrive in this environment?

BioSpace sits down with four NextGen companies doing just that, to hear about ways they are defying the odds to churn out clinical data that may finally provide the industry with a ladder out.

Panelists

Dannielle Appelhans CEO | COUR Pharmaceuticals Dannielle Appelhans is leading growth at COUR Pharmaceuticals as the company advances treatments for various autoimmune diseases based on its antigen-specific immune tolerance platform technology. She joined COUR in 2023 as COO and was promoted to President and CEO in 2024. Previously, she was CEO and COO of Rubius Therapeutics and held senior roles at Novartis, including SVP of Global Supply Chain and CTO of Novartis Gene Therapies. She began her career at Eli Lilly and McKinsey & Company. She holds engineering degrees from MIT and the University of Michigan, and an MBA from MIT’s Sloan School of Management.

Nima Farzan CEO | Latigo Biotherapeutics Nima Farzan brings more than two decades’ industry leadership experience. Before Latigo, he was Kinnate Biopharma’s CEO, where he led Kinnate through its successful IPO and sale, and was president and CEO of PaxVax, where he led several commercial product launches and company sale. Earlier in his career, he held significant roles at Novartis AG, DoubleTwist, and the Boston Consulting Group. He is a director of Keros Therapeutics and was a founding board member of the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations. He holds an MBA from Harvard Business School and a BA in human biology with honors from Stanford University.

Noah Tagliaferri VP of Growth | Pliancy Noah Tagliaferri is the VP of Growth at Pliancy, an IT solutions partner serving bold, emerging companies across the US. Noah started his technical career in the U.S. Marine Corps as a data systems administrator before transitioning to the private sector. As an IT consultant, he has provided both day-to-day support and strategic guidance to life sciences companies at all stages of maturity (from stealth to Series A, Series B, and beyond). Noah has a knack for translating abstract technical concepts into accessible explanations, helping clients see technology not as a necessary evil, but as a means to supercharge their business.