Nima Farzan brings more than two decades’ industry leadership experience. Before Latigo, he was Kinnate Biopharma’s CEO, where he led Kinnate through its successful IPO and sale, and was president and CEO of PaxVax, where he led several commercial product launches and company sale. Earlier in his career, he held significant roles at Novartis AG, DoubleTwist, and the Boston Consulting Group. He is a director of Keros Therapeutics and was a founding board member of the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations. He holds an MBA from Harvard Business School and a BA in human biology with honors from Stanford University.