Danielle Appelhans

Dannielle Appelhans is leading growth at COUR Pharmaceuticals as the company advances treatments for various autoimmune diseases based on its antigen-specific immune tolerance platform technology. She joined COUR in 2023 as COO and was promoted to President and CEO in 2024. Previously, she was CEO and COO of Rubius Therapeutics and held senior roles at Novartis, including SVP of Global Supply Chain and CTO of Novartis Gene Therapies. She began her career at Eli Lilly and McKinsey & Company. She holds engineering degrees from MIT and the University of Michigan, and an MBA from MIT’s Sloan School of Management.