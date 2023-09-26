Virpax Pharmaceuticals to Present at the LD Micro Main Event XVI

BERWYN, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Virpax® Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Virpax” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: VRPX), a company specializing in developing non-addictive products for pain management, post-traumatic stress disorder, central nervous system (CNS) disorders and viral barrier indications, today announced that it will be presenting at the 16th annual Main Event on Tuesday, October 3rd at 12:00 PM PT at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel. Anthony P. Mack, Chairman and CEO will be giving the presentation.

Event: LD Micro Main Event XVI

Date: Tuesday, October 3rd

Time: 12:00 PM PT

Register to watch the virtual presentation here.

Summary of LD Micro Main Event XVI

The 2023 LD Micro Main Event XVI will run from October 3rd to the 5th at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel in Los Angeles.

Presentations will run from 8:00 AM PT to 5:00 PM PT on the 3rd and 4th, with a half day on Thursday the 5th.

This three-day event will feature around 200 companies, presenting in half-hour increments, and attending private meetings with investors.

About Virpax Pharmaceuticals

Virpax is developing branded, non-addictive pain management products candidates using its proprietary technologies to optimize and target drug delivery. Virpax is initially seeking FDA approval for two prescription drug candidates that employ two different patented drug delivery platforms. Probudur™ is a single injection liposomal bupivacaine formulation being developed to manage post-operative pain and Envelta™ is an intranasal molecular envelope enkephalin formulation being developed to manage acute and chronic pain, including pain associated with cancer. Virpax is also using its intranasal Molecular Envelope Technology (MET) to develop two other product candidates. PES200 is a product candidate being developed to manage post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and NobrXiol™ is a product candidate being developed for the nasal delivery of a pharmaceutical-grade cannabidiol (CBD) for the management of rare pediatric epilepsy. Virpax recently acquired global rights to NobrXiol. Virpax is also seeking approval of two nonprescription product candidates: AnQlar, which is being developed to inhibit viral replication caused by influenza or SARS-CoV-2, and Epoladerm™, which is a topical diclofenac spray film formulation being developed to manage pain associated with osteoarthritis. For more information, please visit virpaxpharma.com and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube.

About LD Micro

LD Micro, a wholly owned subsidiary of Freedom US Markets, was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the micro-cap space. Through the LD Micro Index and annual investor conferences, LD has served as an invaluable asset to all those interested in discovering the next generation of great companies. For more information on LD Micro, visit www.ldmicro.com.

To present or register, please contact registration@ldmicro.com.

To learn more about Freedom US Markets, visit www.freedomusmkts.com.

For further information on Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230926850663/en/