Versant Diagnostics Partners with Dahl-Chase Pathology and Diagnostic Groups

“We believe Dahl-Chase has built a strong legacy as a trusted diagnostics and pathology resource for more than 50 years,” says Jim Billington, Chief Executive Officer at Versant Diagnostics. “They align perfectly with our mission of combining a talented and diverse team of subspecialized pathologists with dynamic growth strategies and cutting-edge technology. This partnership is a perfect fit for Versant.”

With more affiliations being developed for 2023 and 2024, Versant Diagnostics continues its growth strategy with groups like Dahl-Chase. Versant’s ambitious plans include entering into agreements with independent pathology practices with diverse subspecialties around the country, growing them through a variety of innovative strategies, and ultimately converting them to digital pathology. With access to Versant’s pathologists, community providers can collaborate on specific health issues with experts anywhere at any time.

“Our longstanding commitment to health care provider success propels us forward,” says Dahl-Chase President Scott Dufresne, M.D. “Our strategic collaboration with Versant provides us additional resources to elevate our physician services and ultimately improve patient outcomes. We are excited about what we will accomplish together.”

Backing for the strategy is made possible by Iron Path Capital. Financial advisory services were provided by Advanced Strategic Partners to Dahl-Chase in this transaction.

About Versant Diagnostics

Founded in 2021 by physician Ven Aduana, M.D. and operating executives Jim Billington and Brian Carr, Versant Diagnostics is focused on anatomic pathology and the digital transformation of the industry. By combining technological advancements in healthcare with a skilled set of subspecialty pathologists, Versant Diagnostics provides superior service for hospitals and physician practices. Learn more at www.versantdx.com.

About Dahl-Chase

Founded in 1971, Dahl-Chase Pathology Associates (DCPA) and Dahl-Chase Diagnostic Services (DCDS) are integrated organizations that work together to provide high-quality anatomic and clinical pathology services to rural Maine and beyond. DCPA’s 15 pathologists are board-certified in anatomic and clinical pathology, with numerous subspecialties represented. DCDS is a state-of-the-art pathology laboratory providing surgical pathology, histology, immunohistochemistry, cytology, flow cytometry, and molecular diagnostic services to hospitals and physician offices. For further information, visit www.dahlchase.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231023759548/en/