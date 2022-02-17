SUBSCRIBE
Verona Pharma to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results and Provide Corporate Update

February 17, 2022 | 
1 min read

Verona Pharma plc announces that it will report its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021 on Thursday, March 3, 2022 and host an investment community conference call at 9:00 a.m. EST / 2:00 p.m. GMT to discuss these financial results and provide a corporate update.

To participate, please dial one of the following numbers and reference conference ID 5113060:

  • +1-888-317-6003 for callers in the United States
  • +1-412-317-6061 for international callers

A live webcast will be available on the Events and Presentations link on the Investors page of the Company’s website, www.veronapharma.com, and the audio replay will be available for 90 days.

For further information please contact:

Verona Pharma plc US Tel: +1-833-417-0262
UK Tel: +44 (0)203 283 4200
Victoria Stewart, Director of Investor Relations and Communications info@veronapharma.com
Argot Partners
(US Investor Enquiries)		 Tel: +1-212-600-1902
verona@argotpartners.com
Kimberly Minarovich / Michael Barron
Optimum Strategic Communications
(International Media and European Investor Enquiries)		 Tel: +44 (0)203 950 9144
verona@optimumcomms.com
Mary Clark / Stella Lempidaki / Zoe Bolt

About Verona Pharma

Verona Pharma is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing innovative therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with significant unmet medical needs. If successfully developed and approved, Verona Pharma’s product candidate, ensifentrine, has the potential to be the first therapy for the treatment of respiratory diseases that combines bronchodilator and anti-inflammatory activities in one compound. The Company is evaluating nebulized ensifentrine in its Phase 3 clinical program ENHANCE (“Ensifentrine as a Novel inHAled Nebulized COPD thErapy”) for COPD maintenance treatment. Two additional formulations of ensifentrine are in Phase 2 development for the treatment of COPD: dry powder inhaler (“DPI”) and pressurized metered-dose inhaler (“pMDI”). Ensifentrine has potential applications in cystic fibrosis, asthma and other respiratory diseases. For more information, please visit www.veronapharma.com.


Earnings Europe
