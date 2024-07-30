SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Verona Pharma to Present at 44th Annual Canaccord Growth Conference

July 30, 2024 | 
1 min read

LONDON and RALEIGH, N.C., July 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verona Pharma plc (Nasdaq: VRNA) (“Verona Pharma” or the “Company”) announces that senior management will present a company overview at the 44th Annual Canaccord Growth Conference on Tuesday, August 13, 2024, at 1:30 p.m. EDT / 6:30 p.m. BST.

A webcast of the event will be available on the Events and Presentations link on the Investors page of the Company’s website, www.veronapharma.com.

For further information please contact:

Verona Pharma plcTel: +1-844-341-9901
Victoria Stewart, Senior Director of Investor Relations and CommunicationsIR@veronapharma.com
Argot Partners
(US Investor Enquiries)		Tel: +1-212-600-1902
verona@argotpartners.com
Ten Bridge Communications
International / US Media Enquiries		Tel: +1-312-523-5016
tbcverona@tenbridgecommunications.com
Leslie Humbel

About Verona Pharma

Verona Pharma is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing innovative therapies for the treatment of chronic respiratory diseases with significant unmet medical needs. OhtuvayreTM (ensifentrine) is the Company’s first commercial product and the first inhaled therapy for the maintenance treatment of COPD that combines bronchodilator and non-steroidal anti-inflammatory activities in one molecule. Ensifentrine has potential applications in non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis, cystic fibrosis, asthma and other respiratory diseases. For more information, please visit www.veronapharma.com.

Europe North Carolina Events
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
AbbVie's office in South San Francisco, California
Regulatory
AbbVie’s Skyrizi Wins EU Nod for Ulcerative Colitis, Helps to Weather Humira Patent Cliff
July 29, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
The EMA's former headquarters in London
Regulatory
Merck’s Keytruda in Combo With Padcev Granted CHMP Positive Opinion in Urothelial Carcinoma
July 29, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
A scientist with pill bottles in front of FDA headquarters
Regulatory
FDA Action Alert: Adaptimmune, Zevra, Lykos and scPharma
July 29, 2024
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
The EMA's former headquarters in London
Regulatory
EU Regulatory Panel Recommends Against Approval of Eisai, Biogen’s Leqembi for Alzheimer’s
July 26, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tyler Patchen