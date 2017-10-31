Verona Pharma to Announce Operational Update and Financial Results for the Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2017

LONDON, Oct. 31, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verona Pharma (AIM:VRP) (NASDAQ:VRNA) (“Verona Pharma”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing innovative therapies for respiratory diseases, announces today that it will report its financial results for the three months ended September 30, 2017 on Tuesday, November 7, 2017.

Verona Pharma will host an investment community conference call at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Standard Time (1:00 pm Greenwich Mean Time) on November 7, 2017 to discuss the third quarter financial results and provide a clinical development update.

Analysts and investors may participate in the conference call by utilizing the conference ID: 1550110 and dialing the following numbers:

(877)280-1254 or (646)254-3388 for callers in the United States

0800 279 5736 or 44(0)20 3427 1901 for callers in the United Kingdom

0800 589 2673 or 49(0)69 2222 10619 for calls in Germany

Those interested in listening to the conference call live via the internet may do so by visiting the “Investors” page of Verona Pharma’s website at www.veronapharma.com and clicking on the webcast link.

A webcast replay of the conference call [audio] will be available on the “Investors” page of Verona Pharma’s website at www.veronapharma.com.

About Verona Pharma plc

Verona Pharma is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing innovative therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with significant unmet medical needs. Verona Pharma’s product candidate, RPL554, is a first-in-class, inhaled, dual inhibitor of the enzymes phosphodiesterase 3 and 4 that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound. In clinical trials, treatment with RPL554 has been observed to result in statistically significant improvements in lung function as compared to placebo, and has shown clinically meaningful and statistically significant improvements in lung function when administered in addition to frequently used short- and long-acting bronchodilators as compared to such bronchodilators administered as a single agent. Verona Pharma is developing RPL554 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and cystic fibrosis (CF), and potentially asthma.

For further information, please contact: