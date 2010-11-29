Verona Pharma Release: Proof of Concept Studies Confirm RPL554 Delivery Possible Via Industry-Standard Inhaler Devices

26 November 2010 – Verona Pharma plc (AIM: VRP), the biotechnology company focused on the research, discovery and development of new therapeutic drugs for the treatment of chronic respiratory diseases, has completed proof of concept experimental studies showing that its lead drug compound, RPL554, can be delivered via each of the main types of devices commonly available for inhalation therapy.

RPL554 is a long acting bronchodilator/anti-inflammatory drug (belonging to a class of drugs known as a mixed phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3/4 inhibitor) for the treatment of asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and allergic rhinitis (hay fever).

The standard inhalational delivery device-types evaluated with RPL554 were a nebulizer, dry powder inhaler (DPI) and pressurised metered dose inhaler (pMDI). Successful experimental (non-clinical) results were obtained for all three types. These devices are used with many existing blockbuster drug treatments for respiratory diseases, such as GSK’s Advair and AstraZeneca’s Symbicort.

Professor Michael Walker, CEO of Verona, said: “These studies broaden the inhalational delivery devices available to potential licensees of RPL554 and will enable licensees to test and administer the drug in the principal devices used for existing respiratory drug treatments. Furthermore, with many inhaler devices having strong utility patents, it allows the possibility to further strengthen the patent protection for RPL554.”

Verona has also filed a patent application for new Intellectual Property that will allow improved formulations of RPL554.

Over 5.2 million people are currently receiving treatment for asthma and the global respiratory therapeutics market is currently estimated to be worth more than $25billion.

About Verona Pharma plc

Verona Pharma plc is a life sciences company dedicated to the research, discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of chronic respiratory diseases, such as asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and allergic rhinitis (hay fever), as well as chronic inflammatory diseases. The Company has three potential drug treatments under development aimed at the respiratory and inflammatory diseases markets, RPL554, Verona’s lead product in Phase II, Cough (anti-tussive) and novel anti-inflammatory polysaccharides (NAIPs) for the treatment of a wide range of respiratory and inflammatory diseases.

RPL554

RPL554 is Verona Pharma’s lead drug compound which is a long acting bronchodilator/anti-inflammatory drug (belonging to a class of drugs known as a mixed phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3/4 inhibitor) for the treatment of asthma, COPD and allergic rhinitis (hay fever). In September 2009, the Company completed a Phase I/IIa clinical trial of the drug which showed clear clinical benefits in patients with asthma and allergic rhinitis. The Company is continuing to carry out further studies of RPL554 whilst at the same time is seeking licensing agreements or partnerships for the further development and commercialisation of the drug.

