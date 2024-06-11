TRACON Announces Publication in Clinical Cancer Research of Phase 2 Clinical Data for TRC102, a DNA Damage Repair Inhibitor, in Recurrent Glioblastoma Patients

Publication Highlights Activity of the Combination of TRC102 and Temodar (Temozolomide) in Patients who Progressed Following Initial Treatment with Surgical Resection, Temodar and External Beam Radiotherapy

Consistent with the TRC102 Mechanism of Action, Extended Survival was Demonstrated in Patients with Activation of DNA Damage Response Pathways Prior to TRC102 Treatment

SAN DIEGO, June 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: TCON), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company utilizing a cost-efficient, CRO-independent Product Development Platform (PDP) to advance its pipeline of novel targeted cancer therapeutics and to partner with other life science companies, today announced the publication of Phase 2 clinical data of its DNA damage repair inhibitor drug candidate, TRC102, in patients with glioblastoma in Clinical Cancer Research. The article, entitled, “Evaluating the Base Excision Repair Inhibitor TRC102 and Temozolomide for patients with Recurrent Glioblastoma in the Phase 2 Adult Brain Tumor Consortium Trial BERT,” highlights the activity of TRC102 given in combination with Temodar chemotherapy in patients with recurrent glioblastoma: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/38836759/

TRC102 was evaluated in a Phase 2 trial in combination with Temodar in 19 patients with progressive or recurrent glioblastoma following surgical resection, Temodar and external beam radiotherapy. Extended survival was observed in two patients (progression-free survival ≥ 17 months and overall survival > 32 months), both of whom demonstrated significantly enriched signatures of DNA damage response (DDR), chromosomal instability, and cellular proliferation by RNA sequencing prior to initiating treatment with Temodar and TRC102. The study was completed by the Adult Brain Tumor Consortium and led by Manmeet Alhuwalia, MD while he was Chair of Neuro-Oncology at Cleveland Clinic prior to his appointment as Chief of Medical Oncology, Chief Scientific Officer, and Deputy Director of the Miami Cancer Institute. The authors concluded the study findings confirm the safety and feasibility of TRC102 given with Temodar for recurrent glioblastoma patients and warrant further evaluation of combination therapy in biomarker-enriched trials enrolling glioblastoma patients with baseline hyperactivated DDR pathways.

“We believe that the data generated to date provides a strong rationale for studying TRC102 in combination with Temodar and radiotherapy in newly diagnosed patients with malignant glioma,” said James Freddo, M.D., Chief Medical Officer of TRACON. “The Clinical Cancer Research publication supports prior data published in Cancer Cell (https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/33217343) that patients whose cancers demonstrate activation of DDR pathways may be particularly sensitive to the pharmacologic effects of TRC102.”

Based on a 100% response rate (including a 20% complete response rate) in a Phase 1 clinical trial combining TRC102 with pemetrexed, cisplatin and radiation therapy in 15 patients with stage III non-squamous non-small cell lung cancer (https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/34740922), TRC102 is currently being studied in a randomized Phase 2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy (pemetrexed, cisplatin or carboplatin) and radiation therapy for stage III non-squamous non-small cell lung cancer (NCT05198830: https://clinicaltrials.gov/study/NCT05198830?intr=TRC102&rank=6 ). This trial is sponsored by the National Cancer Institute (NCI) through a Cooperative Research and Development Agreement (CRADA). Determination of the primary endpoint of progression free survival is expected in 2025. TRACON and the NCI have a longstanding history of partnership to develop TRC102, whereby the NCI has funded six Phase 1 or Phase 2 trials through the CRADA.

About TRC102

TRC102 (methoxyamine) is a novel, clinical-stage small molecule inhibitor of the DNA base excision repair pathway, which is a pathway that causes resistance to alkylating and antimetabolite chemotherapeutics. TRC102 is currently being studied in multiple randomized Phase 2 clinical trial entitled Testing the Addition of an Anti-Cancer Drug, TRC102, to the Usual Chemotherapy Treatment (Pemetrexed, Cisplatin or Carboplatin) During Radiation Therapy for Stage III Non-Squamous Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NCT05198830) that is sponsored by the NCI through a CRADA. TRC102 was granted orphan drug designation by the US FDA for the treatment of malignant glioma in 2020. For more information about the clinical trials, please visit TRACON’s website at www.traconpharma.com/clinical-trials .

About Malignant Glioma and Glioblastoma

Glioblastoma (GBM) is a rapidly growing malignant glioma that develops from glial cells (astrocytes and oligodendrocytes) that support the health of the nerve cells within the brain. GBM is the most invasive type of glial tumors, rapidly growing and commonly invading into nearby brain tissue. The National Cancer Institute estimates that approximately 22,850 adults are diagnosed with brain and other nervous system cancers annually in the U.S. and approximately 15,320 of these diagnoses will result in death. GBM has an incidence of two to three per 100,000 adults per year in the U.S., and accounts for 52 percent of all primary brain tumors.

About TRACON

TRACON utilizes a cost-efficient, CRO-independent, product development platform to advance its pipeline of novel targeted cancer therapeutics and to partner with other life science companies. TRACON believes it can serve as a solution for companies without clinical capabilities who wish to become CRO-independent. To learn more about TRACON, visit TRACON’s website at www.traconpharma.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements made in this press release regarding matters that are not historical facts are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Because such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward‐looking statements. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding TRACON’s and the NCI’s plans to further develop product candidates, expectations regarding clinical trials, development and regulatory plans, the potential benefits of TRC102, the potential for TRC102 to become a treatment option for patients with the glioblastoma or lung cancer, market estimates regarding annual diagnoses of brain and other nervous system cancer, and TRACON’s business development strategy and goals. Risks that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward‐looking statements include: risks associated with TRACON’s ability to remain listed on a national securities exchange, risks associated with clinical development and regulatory approval of pharmaceutical product candidates, including the results of clinical trials involving TRC102 and whether the results of earlier studies or trials will be consistent with or otherwise achieved in later trials; risks relating to TRACON’s ability to continue as a going concern; risks relating to other therapies that are being developed and compete with TRACON’s product candidates; whether TRACON or others will be able to complete or initiate clinical trials on TRACON’s expected timelines, if at all, including due to risks associated with macroeconomic and geopolitical events; potential changes in regulatory requirements in the United States and foreign countries; TRACON’s reliance on third parties for the development of its product candidates, including the conduct of its clinical trials and manufacture of its product candidates; whether TRACON will be able to obtain additional financing on favorable terms or at all; and other risks described in TRACON’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission under the heading “Risk Factors”. All forward‐looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made and are based on management’s assumptions and estimates as of such date. TRACON undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made except as required by law.

