News   Job Trends

Top 5 Remote Regulatory Jobs

April 24, 2024 | 
1 min read | 
Angela Gabriel
Pictured: Female regulatory professional works remotely

Looking for remote regulatory jobs in the life sciences industry? Check out the BioSpace list of the top five jobs that don’t require relocation.

If you prefer working remotely, there are life sciences companies open to that work arrangement, according to the BioSpace 2024 employment outlook report. It found that 57% of employers prefer local candidates but would consider remote hires for certain roles.

Right now, there are multiple remote regulatory openings posted on the BioSpace website. Here are five options that don’t require you to leave home to do your job.

  2. Associate vice president, assistant general counsel-cybersecurity: This position at Eli Lilly and Company will have direct, front-line responsibility providing strategic counsel to various functions, including ethics and compliance, information technology, cybersecurity and privacy. Target salary range: $222,000-$325,600.
  2. Executive director, CMC regulatory science, therapeutics and oncology: This role at Moderna will manage a team of experts including individual contributors and one-over managers responsible for regulatory chemistry, manufacturing and controls activities throughout the lifecycle for product in their portfolio. Target salary range: not provided.
  2. Senior paralegal: This position at Omeros will be responsible for preparation, negotiation and administration of the company’s legal agreements. Target salary range: $100,000-$135,000.
  2. Senior manager of compliance programs: This role at Lundbeck will have direct responsibility for and assist with driving and implementing all elements of the company’s U.S. compliance program. Target salary range: $140,000-$157,000.
  2. Director of global regulatory project management, G2: This position at Takeda will partner with the global regulatory lead on global regulatory teams to ensure global regulatory project plans for highly complex programs and products are established and maintained. Target salary range: $169,400-$266,200.

As you consider these open positions, remember to check out our job search toolkit, which features multiple resources to help you make your next career move.

Angela Gabriel is content manager, life sciences careers, at BioSpace. You can reach her at angela.gabriel@biospace.com and follow her on LinkedIn. 

Want more job market insights? Subscribe to Career Insider to receive our quarterly life sciences job market reports, career advice and more.

Now hiring
