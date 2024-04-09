Top 5 Companies Hiring in San Diego

Looking for a biopharma job in San Diego? Check out these top five companies hiring life sciences professionals like you.
Located in Biotech Beach, San Diego is one of California’s hottest hiring cities for biopharma roles, with over 40 open jobs listed on BioSpace. The positions fall into multiple areas, including engineering, IT, clinical, regulatory and science/R&D. Some are hybrid/remote roles.
If you’re interested in working at a biopharma company in San Diego, check out the open positions for the top five companies hiring in the area.
- Avidity Biosciences has several openings, including hybrid/remote positions. The roles fall into multiple areas, such as clinical, regulatory and science/R&D. Positions include quality control stability specialist; principal scientist, biomarker sciences; and vice president, global program head.
- Element Biosciences has several open positions in areas including engineering, IT and science/R&D. Roles include senior staff electrical engineer; scientist, biochemistry; and scientist II, genomics–R&D.
- AnaptysBio has several job openings in multiple areas, including clinical, regulatory and science/R&D. Positions include associate director of clinical pharmacology; director, regulatory affairs; and vice president, biology research.
- Fate Therapeutics has multiple open positions in areas including clinical, administration, and manufacturing and production. Roles include executive director, clinical operations; procurement specialist; and manager, accounting and financial reporting.
- Takeda has job openings in science/R&D, regulatory and administration. The roles are research scientist II, inflammation discovery research; senior scientist, oligonucleotide chemistry; and senior facilities technician–San Diego, R&D lab.
