The Week in Review: Anesiva, Inc. Forms JV with Fosun Pharma

October 15, 2007 | 
October 14, 2007 -- Anesiva formed a joint venture with Wanbang Biopharma, a subsidiary of Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceuticals, to produce its topical pain killer Zingo in China; Zhejiang Huahai received an FDA OK to produce a generic form of Viramune, an AIDS drug; Aida Pharmaceuticals said Chinese officials have lightened their previous restrictions on their antibiotic, Etimicin Sulfate; AMDL found a distributor, Heze Mudan Medicals Co., for Domperidone tablets; Sinobiomed received a patent for its compound that stimulates the re-growth of liver cells; CRO PPD appointed a new VP in charge of its Asia operations; Generex Biotechnology will conduct the Phase I trial of its cancer immunotherapy in China; and WuXi PharmaTech began construction of a GLP center in Suzhou. More details...

