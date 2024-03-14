The Unintended Consequences of Small Molecules

Continuing on from our previous episode “The Gap is Where the Pain Is”, this episode focuses on a healthy discussion regarding the IRA, particularly the unintended consequences to small molecule development within the industry and for patients.

Topics explored in this discussion are potential reasons behind the small molecule negotiation timeline decision, the antibody drug conjugates (ADC) boom, the investment environment, and positive steps the government is making through legislation to equalize the negotiation timeline.

Host

⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Lori Ellis⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠, Head of Insights, BioSpace

Guests

⁠⁠Ali Pashazadeh⁠⁠, CEO,Treehill Partners

⁠⁠Dan Smithey⁠⁠, President, CEO and Co-founder, Serán BioScience

⁠⁠Matthew Price⁠⁠, COO and Co-founder, Promontory Therapeutics

⁠⁠Peter Rubin⁠⁠, Executive Director, No Patient Left Behind

⁠⁠Rob Williamson⁠⁠, President and COO, Triumvira Immunologics

> Listen on Spotify

> Listen on Apple podcasts

> Listen on Amazon Music

> Listen on iHeart