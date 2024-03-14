SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
News   Drug Delivery

The Unintended Consequences of Small Molecules

March 14, 2024 | 
1 min read | 
Lori Ellis

This episode focuses on a healthy discussion regarding the IRA, particularly the unintended consequences to small molecule development within the industry and for patients.

Continuing on from our previous episode “The Gap is Where the Pain Is”, this episode focuses on a healthy discussion regarding the IRA, particularly the unintended consequences to small molecule development within the industry and for patients.

Topics explored in this discussion are potential reasons behind the small molecule negotiation timeline decision, the antibody drug conjugates (ADC) boom, the investment environment, and positive steps the government is making through legislation to equalize the negotiation timeline.

Host

⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Lori Ellis⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠, Head of Insights, BioSpace

Guests

⁠⁠Ali Pashazadeh⁠⁠, CEO,Treehill Partners

⁠⁠Dan Smithey⁠⁠, President, CEO and Co-founder, Serán BioScience

⁠⁠Matthew Price⁠⁠, COO and Co-founder, Promontory Therapeutics

⁠⁠Peter Rubin⁠⁠, Executive Director, No Patient Left Behind

⁠⁠Rob Williamson⁠⁠, President and COO, Triumvira Immunologics

> Listen on Spotify

> Listen on Apple podcasts

> Listen on Amazon Music

> Listen on iHeart

Podcasts Drug pricing IRA
Lori Ellis
Lori Ellis Lori Ellis
Lori Ellis is the Head of Insights at BioSpace. She analyzes and comments on industry trends for BioSpace and clients. Her current focus is on the ever-evolving impact of technology on the pharmaceutical industry. You can reach her at lori.ellis@biospace.com. Follow her on LinkedIn.
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Entrance to Vertex's office in Boston, Massachusetts
Government
Vertex Reaches Reimbursement Deal with UK for Casgevy Gene Therapy in Thalassemia
August 8, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Donkey and elephant with money
Policy
As Election Nears, Pharma Hedges Campaign Contribution Bets
August 7, 2024
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Tyler Patchen
Podcast
Pharma Campaign Contributions, Vaccine Hiccups and Lykos’ Moment of Truth
August 7, 2024
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
exteriors of Merck, Biogen and BMS
Deals
Top I&I Deals So Far in 2024
August 7, 2024
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Mollie Barnes