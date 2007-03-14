The Day In Review: GlaxoSmithKline Gets Approval For Tykerb

March 13, 2007 – GlaxoSmithKline won FDA approval of Tykerb for advanced breast cancer; Adolor announced that its partner GSK will put Entereg into an additional Phase III trial to prove safety; VentiRx licensed exclusive rights to the Toll-like receptor program from Array BioPharma; GTC Biotherapeutics has granted expanded rights to PharmAthene for Protexia; Enzo Therapeutics treated the first patient in a Phase I/II trial of its gene therapy for HIV; Cell Therapeutics filed a SPA request for a Phase III trial of pixantrone for non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma; and Medtronic received FDA approval of an additional indication for Infuse Bone Graft. The Centient Biotech 200™ fell 34 points to 3806, a loss of .86%. More details...