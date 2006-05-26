SUBSCRIBE
Biotech Beach

The Day In Review: Bird-Flu Companies Jump Higher

May 25, 2006 
May 24, 2006 -- Companies with potential bird-flu drugs were higher today, after a story circulated that the virus killed 8 members of an Indonesian family; Peregrine announced successful lab results for its avian flu therapy; GlaxoSmithKline won an expanded indication for its diabetes drug Avandamet; but GSK was also hit by news that Mylan Labs received tentative approval to produce a generic Imitrex; Indevus said that pagoclone produced positive results in a stuttering trial; Aphton filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy; Lilly released data showing Symbyax was effective against treatment-resistant depression; and Wyeth said Venlafaxine XR prevented new episodes of depression.The Centient Biotech 200™ ended the session with a 17 point gain at 3576.34, a .49% move higher. More details...

