The Day In Review: Arixtra From GlaxoSmithKline Posts Positive Results

April 5, 2006 -- The blood-thinning drug Arixtra from GlaxoSmithKline outperformed the longtime standard of care, Lovenox from Sanofi-Aventis, in clinical trials; the GSK HPV vaccine, Cervarix, was effective against cervical cancer; BioCryst detailed the mechanism of leukemia drug Fodosine; Cytogen filed to move its prostate cancer drug into the clinic; recent IPO Iomai reported that its dry diarrhea patch was more effective than the earlier wet patch;Barr withdrew its request for marketing approval of Lo Seasonal contraceptive; Replidyne filed for its IPO, seeking to raise as much as $100 million; and, after being ordered to pay a $4.5 million judgment in a Vioxx trial, Merck traded lower. The Centient Biotech 200™ was down 57.6 points at 3870.58, a loss of 1.47%. More details...