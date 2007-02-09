The Day In Review: Accuray Inc. Has Spectacular IPO

February 8, 2007 – Accuray staged a very successful IPO today, pricing at $18 and then trading up 58%; XenoPort will partner up with GlaxoSmithKline in a deal worth up to $640 million for a restless leg syndrome drug; GSK also will begin marketing an over-the-counter formulation of its weight-loss drug, orlistat; Johnson and Johnson said its psoriasis drug was effective but marred by side effects; Advanced Cell Technology acquired the IP belonging to Infigen for somatic cell nuclear transfer; ISTA released positive data from a Phase III trial of eye-pain drug Xibrom; SRI International in-licensed a multiple sclerosis drug compound from Telik; Baxter said it did not have exclusive right to avian flu samples from Indonesia; Biodel filed to raise up to $86 million in an IPO; NeurogesX, a pain management company, also began the IPO process; and Optimer, expected to price tonight; cut its proposed range to $8-$9. The Centient Biotech 200™ climbed 10 points to 4074, a rise of .24%. More details...