SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Pharm Country

The Day In Review: Accuray Inc. Has Spectacular IPO

February 8, 2007 | 
1 min read

February 8, 2007 – Accuray staged a very successful IPO today, pricing at $18 and then trading up 58%; XenoPort will partner up with GlaxoSmithKline in a deal worth up to $640 million for a restless leg syndrome drug; GSK also will begin marketing an over-the-counter formulation of its weight-loss drug, orlistat; Johnson and Johnson said its psoriasis drug was effective but marred by side effects; Advanced Cell Technology acquired the IP belonging to Infigen for somatic cell nuclear transfer; ISTA released positive data from a Phase III trial of eye-pain drug Xibrom; SRI International in-licensed a multiple sclerosis drug compound from Telik; Baxter said it did not have exclusive right to avian flu samples from Indonesia; Biodel filed to raise up to $86 million in an IPO; NeurogesX, a pain management company, also began the IPO process; and Optimer, expected to price tonight; cut its proposed range to $8-$9. The Centient Biotech 200™ climbed 10 points to 4074, a rise of .24%. More details...

MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Pictured: Man holding tablet computer with scienti
Job Trends
Life Sciences R&D, Manufacturing Talent Becoming More Difficult to Find: Report
June 6, 2024
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Greg Slabodkin
Pictured: Mother covering her face, experiencing depression symptoms
Drug Development
Novo-Backed Reunion Raises $103M Series A Financing for Psychedelic Trial
May 3, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tyler Patchen
Pictured: BMS sign on a building in San Diego, California/iStock, JHVEPhoto
Business
BMS, Repertoire Ink Potential $1.8B Deal to Find Vaccines for Autoimmune Diseases
April 29, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tyler Patchen
Pictured: Injection pens meant for weight-loss medications
Business
Weight-Loss Drug Startup Metsera Launches with $290M, Looks to Tap Lucrative Obesity Market
April 18, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tyler Patchen