Baxter International, Inc.

Business
Baxter and Miromatrix Join Forces to Develop Bioengineered Liver
The partners will combine Miromatrix’s single-use bioengineered liver with Baxter’s PrisMax system, which is designed to provide individualized therapies to patients.
February 1, 2023
2 min read
Hayley Shasteen
BioMidwest
10 Reasons to Keep an Eye on Chicago Biotech in 2023
Between top-notch academic institutions, solid venture capital funding, expanding lab space and governmental support, Chicago is emerging as a true hotbed for biotech growth.
October 18, 2022
5 min read
Lisa Munger
Sarah Silbiger/Getty Images
FDA
FDA Review: Immusoft, BioCryst, Intellia and More
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration had a busy week leading up to the Labor Day holiday. Here’s a look at the agency’s recent activities.
September 2, 2022
3 min read
Mark Terry
BioMidwest
Newsweek’s Most Responsible Companies are BioSpace’s Best Places to Work
BioSpace compared the 43 healthcare and life science companies on Newsweek’s list of America’s Most Responsible Companies for 2022 with that of our own 2022 Best Places to Work.
February 18, 2022
4 min read
Kate Goodwin
Drug Development
Incoming CEO Andy Kidd Prepares to Take Aptinyx to the Next Level
Right now, Kidd’s focus is on ensuring the company is ready for late-stage development and commercialization activities.
January 3, 2022
4 min read
Gail Dutton
Deals
Latham & Watkins Advises Baxter International in Acquisition of Cheetah Medical
Baxter International Inc., a leading global medical products company, has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Cheetah Medical, an Israel-based leading provider of non-invasive hemodynamic monitoring technologies with offices in Boston, Massachusetts as well as Tel Aviv, as detailed in the company press release.
September 15, 2019
1 min read
FDA
Baxter International Nabs FDA Approval for Insulin IV Infusion
Myxredlin is intended for use only in acute care settings under medical supervision.
July 22, 2019
2 min read
Alex Keown
FDA
A Look at the Top 10 Medical Device Companies in 2018
The medical device market was about $521.2 billion last year and is projected to hit $674.5 billion by 2022. Here’s a look at the top 10 medical device companies in the world this year.
June 11, 2018
5 min read
Mark Terry
Deals
The Big Tease: Takeda Considers Buying Shire
Shire stock prices jumped up to 26 percent on rumors that Takeda Pharmaceuticals was considering a buyout.
March 28, 2018
3 min read
Mark Terry
  • 2022 Best Places to Work
BioMidwest
New Cohort Study Data Shows Baxter’s Expanded Hemodialysis – Known as HDx Therapy – Is Associated With Approximately 25% Lower Mortality Rate for up to Four Years
May 29, 2024
5 min read
FDA
Baxter Secures FDA Approval of Clinolipid (Lipid Injectable Emulsion) Neonatal and Pediatric Indication
May 13, 2024
8 min read
Deals
Baxter Declares Quarterly Dividend - May 7, 2024
May 7, 2024
1 min read
Business
Baxter Reports First-Quarter 2024 Results
May 2, 2024
31 min read
Policy
Exergen Sues Baxter International to Defend Its Right to Publish Data Regarding the Accuracy of Oral Thermometers
April 24, 2024
1 min read
BioMidwest
Baxter Expands Pharmaceuticals Portfolio with New Injectable Products in the U.S.
April 11, 2024
19 min read
Business
Baxter to Host First-Quarter 2024 Financial Results Conference Call for Investors
April 10, 2024
1 min read
FDA
Baxter Announces U.S. FDA Clearance of Novum IQ Large Volume Infusion Pump and Dose IQ Safety Software, Advancing Connected and Intelligent Infusion Therapy
April 1, 2024
9 min read
Business
Baxter Reports Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2023 Results
February 8, 2024
53 min read
BioMidwest
Baxter Advances First Intravenous (IV) Bag Recycling Pilot for U.S. Hospitals
December 14, 2023
5 min read
