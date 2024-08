TUCSON, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--On Oct. 15, Dr. Lars Wiklund, chief of cardiothoracic surgery at Sahlgrenska University Hospital in Gothenburg, Sweden, led his surgical team in performing Sweden’s first implant of the CardioWest™ temporary Total Artificial Heart into a 31-year-old male patient. Dr. Ulf Kjellman, head of the ventricular assist device (VAD) program, performed the implant.