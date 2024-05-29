SUBSCRIBE
Spyre Therapeutics to Participate in the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference

May 29, 2024 | 
Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SYRE) (the “Company” or “Spyre”) today announced that management will participate in a fireside chat and investor meetings at the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference.

WALTHAM, Mass., May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SYRE) (the “Company” or “Spyre”), a development-stage biotechnology company advancing best-in-class antibody engineering, rational therapeutic combinations, and precision medicine approaches for the treatment of Inflammatory Bowel Disease (“IBD”), today announced that management will participate in a fireside chat and investor meetings at the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference. Details of the fireside are as follows:

  • Wednesday, June 5, 2024, at 9:30 a.m. Eastern time

To access this webcast, please visit the “Events & Presentations” page within the Investors section of the Spyre website at ir.spyre.com. An archive of the webcast will be available for replay for 90 days following the end of the conference.

About Spyre Therapeutics

Spyre Therapeutics is a biotechnology company that aims to create next-generation inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) products by combining best-in-class antibody engineering, rational therapeutic combinations, and precision medicine approaches. Spyre’s pipeline includes extended half-life antibodies targeting α4β7, TL1A, and IL-23. For more information, visit Spyre’s website at www.spyre.com.

