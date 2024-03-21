Spectrum Dynamics is proud to announce the Installation of the VERITON-CT SPECT/CT imaging system at European Leading Cancer Center, Gustave Roussy

SARASOTA, Fla., March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Spectrum Dynamics Medical, a leading innovator in diagnostic imaging solutions, announced that its VERITON-CT 400, a new generation of digital SPECT/CT was successfully installed and patient scanning was started at Gustave Roussy, Grand Paris, France.

Gustave Roussy is considered as a leading cancer centre in Europe. It is ranked #4 world’s best oncology hospital according to Newsweek magazine. The institute treats patients with all types of cancer at any age and is a leading institution in the treatment of rare and complex tumors.

The VERITON-CT scanner is a 3D digital hybrid SPECT/CT scanner. It is unlike any other ring-shaped gantry, with a 360o CZT 12-detector design that automatically moves close to the patient’s body. That 360° wraparound helps improve patient’s scans because the detectors can get within millimeters of each body frame, unlike traditional scanners with detectors at a fixed diameter. The imaging precision resulting from this technology will help localize tumors and improves diagnoses in many clinical indications.

VERITON-CT digital SPECT/CT is the system with the best sensitivity and energy resolution, enabling hospitals to image Lu177 PSMA and Lu177 Dotatate with speed and accuracy and prepare you for future theranostics agents. For this purpose, it allows obtaining reliable parameters for quantifying the distribution of the radioligand, useful for assessing treatment response. It also enables the calculation of personalized and automatic dosimetry to study the absorbed dose of each lesion and healthy organs after treatment, allowing for faster monitoring of treatment efficacy and toxicity.

Because the digital detectors snugly surround the patient to sense maximum photons, the high-definition images require a lower injected dose of the radiopharmaceutical than non-digital scanner technology. The VERITON-CT scans from head to toes in 3D hybrid mode, providing detailed information in a single scanning session. The whole process is easier on the patient, with less need for extra views and shortened exam times. Plus, the imaging efficiency of a hybrid scanner provides both physiologic and pathologic information. The patient’s comfort is significantly improved as the scan time is reduced by half and lower doses needs to be injected to patients.

These characteristics are of utmost importance for pediatric scanning procedures. Notably, the I-123 MIBG 3D whole-body scan can be obtained in a single step, in half the time compared to standard gamma cameras, and with higher quality images, thereby enhancing patient management.

“We are very excited to propose to our patient this new 3D digital hybrid technology in nuclear medicine, specifically for theranostic application and for pediatric patients because, compared to standard gamma cameras, the VERITON-CT will allow better images obtained in a quicker time, thus reducing exposure, with better patient care,” highlights Prof Desiree Deandreis, head of nuclear medicine at Gustave Roussy.

“We are delighted to collaborate with Gustav Roussy with the install of the VERITON-CT 400 SPECT/CT scanner,” says Johann Fernando, Executive Vice President, Spectrum Dynamics. “The sensitivity benefits of digital detector technology, advanced reconstruction algorithms and total body coverage in 3D, will benefit both patients and clinicians for SPECT theranostics applications.”

About Spectrum Dynamics Medical

Spectrum Dynamics is spearheading the transformation of SPECT imaging systems from analog to digital detection technology, enabling hospitals and clinicians to provide healthcare services with improved image quality, efficiency and access to advanced clinical applications. Spectrum Dynamics launched the world first digital cardiac SPECT system, the D-SPECT CARDIO – in 2007. Since then, the D-SPECT has become the system of choice for functional cardiac imaging with hundreds of systems sold worldwide. In 2018, Spectrum Dynamics launched its multipurpose SPECT and SPECT-CT systems – the VERITON® and the VERITON-CT® SPECT/CT, first ring-shaped gantry 360 CZT digital SPECT/CT scanner.

