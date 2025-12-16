Ophidion, Inc. and Neuronasal, Inc. Announce Strategic Collaborations to Tackle Parkinson’s Disease, Obesity, and Diabetes via Novel CNS Delivery Platform

PASADENA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ophidion, Inc., a biotechnology company pioneering non-invasive delivery of gene-silencing and large-molecule therapeutics to the brain, and Neuronasal, Inc., a clinical-stage company advancing patented nose-to-brain delivery of therapeutics, today announced a strategic partnership to co-develop multiple therapeutic candidates targeting key pathways in Parkinson’s disease as well as the treatment of obesity and diabetes.

Under the agreement, Ophidion will deploy its proprietary intravenous “Trojan-horse” carrier technology to deliver oligonucleotide payloads and peptide therapeutics across the blood-brain barrier aiming to improve brain exposures and clinical outcomes for multiple candidates involved in Parkinson’s disease pathology, as well as another candidate to treat obesity and diabetes.

The collaboration spans the full lifecycle -- from proof-of-biology through IND (Investigational New Drug) enabling studies. The deal structure includes upfront and development milestone payments as well as the formation of a joint venture to advance the programs through clinical development once each product reaches the IND stage.

Key highlights of the collaboration:

Several Parkinson’s-related molecular targets will be advanced in parallel, combining Ophidion’s oligonucleotide/gene-silencing, protein and peptide delivery approach.

A single target to treat obesity and diabetes will also be advanced, combining Ophidion’s oligonucleotide/gene-silencing, protein and peptide delivery approach.

The programs are advancing de-risked cargos from pre-clinical proof-of-concept into proof-of-biology studies in relevant pre-clinical models prior to IND-enabling work.

With the selected cargos and delivery platforms de-risked, the companies anticipate accelerated timelines and improved translational potential for Parkinson’s disease and obesity/diabetes therapies.

“We are excited to partner with Neuronasal and advance these therapeutics with our Central Nervous System (CNS)-delivery platform,” said Yacoub Habib, CEO of Ophidion. “Parkinson’s disease remains a major unmet need, and by tackling multiple targets simultaneously, we believe we can increase the probability of success and speed translation into patients. Additionally, improving the delivery of therapeutics to the brain for obesity and diabetes has the potential to produce better efficacy in this commercially attractive market.”

Thomas I. Bradshaw, CEO of Neuronasal, added: “Neuronasal is excited to add Ophidion’s brain delivery capability to our Parkinson’s disease developments; combining our expertise with Ophidion’s CNS delivery platform will enhance our clinical program for disease-modifying therapies.”

About Ophidion, Inc.

Ophidion is an early-stage CNS biopharmaceutical company developing non-invasive therapeutics for neurodegenerative disorders. Its proprietary carrier technology is designed to deliver large molecules and oligonucleotides into the brain via intravenous administration. The company is advancing programs in Huntington’s disease, Alzheimer’s disease, and Parkinson’s disease. (Ophidion)

About Neuronasal, Inc.

Neuronasal is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on nose-to-brain delivery of therapeutics for central nervous system disorders, including Parkinson’s disease and other related CNS diseases. Its intranasal technology is patent-protected and has achieved human pilot proof-of-concept for brain delivery of N-acetylcysteine. It is currently being assessed in Phase 1 clinical trials. (neuronasal.com)

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements about the schedule, benefits, and commercial potential of the collaboration and therapeutic programs. Actual results may differ due to risks inherent in biopharmaceutical development, regulatory uncertainties, and the ability to execute on the collaboration.

Ophidion, Inc.: habib@ophidionbio.com

Neuronasal, Inc.: tom@neuronasal.com