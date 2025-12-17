GoodRx to Participate in the 44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

SANTA MONICA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: GDRX) (“GoodRx” or the “Company”), the leading platform for medication savings in the U.S., today announced that executives from the Company will participate in a fireside chat at the 44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco, CA on Tuesday, January 13, 2026 at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time (4:30 p.m. Eastern Time), during which GoodRx will discuss business updates.

A live webcast will be available on the Company's Investor Relations website, https://investors.goodrx.com/. Following the conference, an archived recording will be available on the Company’s website for at least 30 days.

About GoodRx

GoodRx is the leading platform for medication savings in the U.S., used by nearly 30 million consumers and over one million healthcare professionals annually. Uniquely situated at the center of the healthcare ecosystem, GoodRx connects consumers, healthcare professionals, payers, PBMs, pharma manufacturers, and retail pharmacies to make saving on medications easier. By reducing friction and inefficiencies, GoodRx helps consumers save time and money when filling prescriptions so they can get the care they deserve. Since 2011, GoodRx has helped Americans save over $85 billion on the cost of their medications.

