Ember LifeSciences secures $16.5 million Series A funding to advance breakthrough cold chain solutions for global healthcare

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ember LifeSciences, Inc ., a leading provider of revolutionary cold chain technology, today announced a $16.5 million Series A funding round, led by Sea Court Capital, with participation from Cardinal Health, Carrier Ventures and other influential investors, including former U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. The round underscores strong investor confidence in Ember LifeSciences' ability to redefine global medicine distribution through its proprietary temperature control technology.

The global pharmaceutical cold chain ecosystem faces $35 billion in financial loss each year due to temperature excursions, and 330 billion pounds of waste are generated annually from single-use cold chain packaging.

"Our breakthrough cold chain technology ensures life-saving medicines reach their destination safely, reliably and sustainably," said Clay Alexander, founder and CEO of Ember LifeSciences. "This investment marks a major step forward in advancing the future of healthcare, allowing us to accelerate our next-generation product development, and expand into global markets."

This funding will progress Ember LifeSciences' innovation pipeline, including the launch of the Ember Cube 2, which builds off learnings captured from the first-generation Ember Cube, a first-of-its-kind digital shipping box that features cloud-based temperature reporting, GPS location tracking and return-to-sender technology.

Further optimized for scale and efficiency, the second-generation Ember Cube serves organizations shipping high volumes of temperature-sensitive therapies using a version of the Ember Cube with highly efficient vacuum insulation and proprietary bio-based organic phase change material (PCM) packs for thermal control. By evolving into a configurable passive platform, this new model will extend to broader healthcare networks and enable patient-focused adoption across the supply chain.

The $16.5 million investment will also support high volume deployments with domestic customers as the company prepares to introduce patient-focused products that enhance medicine storage and transportation at the consumer level.

Ember LifeSciences' cold chain technology is rapidly being adopted by leading pharmaceutical distributors, specialty and infusion pharmacies and testing laboratories including CVS Health, Chartwell and USADA.

Ember LifeSciences initially launched as an offshoot of Ember Technologies' "Ember," the design-led temperature control brand and maker of the award-winning temperature control mug, which has surpassed half a billion dollars in total sales to date. Ember LifeSciences seeks to redefine global medicine distribution through leveraging Ember's proprietary temperature control technology to improve the way we transport life-saving medicines and vaccines around the world.

