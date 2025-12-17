Iambic Therapeutics to Present at the 44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Iambic, a clinical-stage life sciences and technology company advancing novel medicines through its AI-driven discovery and development platform, today announced that Tom Miller, Ph.D. (Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer) and Fred Manby, Ph.D. (Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer) will present at the 44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference. Iambic’s presentation will take place on Tuesday, January 13, 2026, at 4:30 p.m. PT at the Westin St. Francis Hotel in San Francisco.

Iambic will highlight strategic progress over the past year, which has laid the groundwork for significant upcoming milestones. Highlights include:

Presentation of Phase 1/1b data for IAM1363, Iambic’s lead AI-designed drug candidate, demonstrating anti-tumor activity across HER2-wild-type and HER2-mutated cancers and a favorable safety profile

Research collaboration and drug supply agreement with Jazz Pharmaceuticals to evaluate IAM1363 in combination with zanidatamab in HER2-positive breast cancer

Presentation of IAM1363 pre-clinical NSCLC data at the World Conference on Lung Cancer showing potent anti-tumor activity and significant tumor regression across HER2-amplified and HER2-mutant NSCLC models, including greater anti-tumor activity compared to zongertinib

Technology-enablement collaboration with Revolution Medicines, leveraging Iambic’s NeuralPLexer protein-ligand prediction model to accelerate oncology target discovery

Continued development and validation of Enchant, Iambic’s multimodal model for predicting clinical and preclinical endpoints, with industry-leading performance benchmarks

Raising an oversubscribed financing exceeding $100 million to support clinical expansion and continued platform growth

The company will also preview key activities anticipated in the near-term, including:

Upcoming clinical data readouts, further defining IAM1363’s best-in-class potential and combination opportunities across HER2-driven cancers

Initiation of additional clinical trials for its potential first- and best-in-class programs, underscoring continued progress in advancing multiple pipeline candidates

Additional discovery and technology collaborations with biopharmaceutical partners, reflecting strong industry demand for Iambic’s platform capabilities

Advancement of new internal programs, broadening the company’s AI-driven discovery pipeline

Release of next-generation NeuralPLexer and Enchant models, featuring increased prediction breadth, expanded property coverage, and broader modality applicability

Iambic will also be at the conference to meet with investors and potential biopharmaceutical and technology partners.

About Iambic

Iambic is a clinical-stage life-sciences and technology company developing novel medicines using its AI-driven discovery and development platform. Based in San Diego and founded in 2020, Iambic has assembled a world-class team that unites pioneering AI experts and experienced drug hunters. The Iambic platform has demonstrated delivery of new drug candidates to human clinical trials with unprecedented speed and across multiple target classes and mechanisms of action. Iambic is advancing a pipeline of potential best-in-class and first-in-class clinical assets, both internally and in partnership, to address urgent unmet patient needs. Learn more about the Iambic team, platform, pipeline, and partnerships at iambic.ai.

About Iambic’s AI-Driven Discovery Platform

The Iambic AI-driven platform was created to address the most challenging design problems in drug discovery, leveraging technology innovations such as Enchant (multimodal transformer model that predicts clinical and preclinical endpoints) and NeuralPLexer (best-in-class predictor of protein and protein-ligand structures). The integration of physics principles into the platform’s AI architectures improves data efficiency and allows molecular models to venture widely across the space of possible chemical structures. The platform enables identification of novel chemical modalities for engaging difficult-to-address biological targets, discovery of defined product profiles that optimize therapeutic window, and multiparameter optimization for highly differentiated development candidates. Through close integration of AI-generated molecular designs with automated chemical synthesis and experimental execution, Iambic completes design-make-test cycles on a weekly cadence.

media@iambic.ai