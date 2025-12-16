AEON Biopharma Announces Execution of Exchange Agreement with Daewoong

- AEON and Daewoong Pharmaceutical have executed definitive documentation to exchange $15 million of notes plus accrued interest into new equity, $1.5 million of new notes due 2030, and a cash-exercise warrant for 8 million shares of common stock –

- Exchange remains subject to shareholder approval -

IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AEON Biopharma, Inc. (“AEON” or the “Company”) (NYSE American: AEON), a biopharmaceutical company seeking accelerated and full-label U.S. market entry by developing ABP-450 (prabotulinumtoxinA) as a BOTOX (onabotulinumtoxinA) biosimilar, today announced that the Company and Daewoong Pharmaceutical (“Daewoong”) have entered into a definitive agreement to exchange the Company’s $15 million of convertible notes plus accrued interest into new equity, $1.5 million of new notes due 2030, and a cash-exercise warrant for 8 million shares of common stock, on the same terms as the warrants in the private placement financing announced in November 2025 (the “Exchange”). The cash-exercise warrants, if exercised, represent over $8 million in potential additional cash proceeds to AEON.

“We are pleased to report the signing of definitive documentation for our exchange of Daewoong’s existing AEON-issued debt,” said Rob Bancroft, President & Chief Executive Officer of AEON. “While the transaction remains subject to a shareholder vote, this is an impotant step forward in deleveraging the company and we believe sets the stage for continued progress for our ABP-450 biosimiliar strategy in 2026.”

Previously, AEON and Daewoong entered into a binding term sheet contemplating the Exchange. The parties have now completed the definitive documentation for the Exchange, which documentation aligns with the terms agreed upon in the binding term sheet. The consummation of the Exchange remains subject to stockholder approval.

The Exchange will result in the elimination of more than 90% of AEON’s outstanding debt, strengthen Daewoong’s long-term strategic alignment with the Company and the Company’s stockholders, and transform AEON’s capital structure.

About the U.S. Biosimilar Pathway

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) regulates biosimilars under the Public Health Service Act’s 351(k) pathway, which require developers to demonstrate that a proposed product is highly similar to an approved reference biologic with no clinically meaningful differences in safety, purity, or potency. Analytical similarity is the scientific foundation of this process, representing the most critical and data-intensive phase of development. Once analytical comparability across key quality attributes is established, subsequent FDA interactions focus on confirming whether any residual uncertainty requires limited clinical evaluation.

About AEON Biopharma

AEON Biopharma is a biopharmaceutical company seeking accelerated and full-label access to the U.S. therapeutic neurotoxin market via biosimilarity to BOTOX. The U.S. therapeutic neurotoxin market exceeds $3.0 billion annually, representing a major opportunity for biosimilar entry. The Company’s lead asset is ABP-450 for debilitating medical conditions. ABP-450 is the same botulinum toxin complex currently approved and marketed for cosmetic indications by Evolus, Inc. under the name Jeuveau®. ABP-450 is manufactured by Daewoong Pharmaceutical in compliance with current Good Manufacturing Practice, or cGMP, in a facility that has been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, Health Canada, and European Medicines Agency. The product is approved as a biosimilar in India, Mexico, and the Philippines. AEON has exclusive development and distribution rights for therapeutic indications of ABP-450 in the United States, Canada, the European Union, the United Kingdom, and certain other international territories. To learn more about AEON, visit www.aeonbiopharma.com.

