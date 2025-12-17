SUBSCRIBE
Carlsmed, Inc. To Participate in the J.P. Morgan 2026 Healthcare Conference

CARLSBAD, Calif., Dec. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carlsmed, Inc. (Nasdaq: CARL) (“Carlsmed” or the “Company”), today announced that Mike Cordonnier, Chairman and CEO of Carlsmed will be presenting at the J.P. Morgan 2026 Healthcare conference on Wednesday, January 14th at 4:30-5:10 pm PT in San Francisco, CA. During the conference, Carlsmed Management will be hosting 1x1 investor meetings.

About Carlsmed, Inc.

Carlsmed is a medical technology company pioneering AI-enabled personalized spine surgery solutions with a mission to improve outcomes and decrease the cost of healthcare for spine surgery and beyond.

Investor Relations
Caroline Corner, PhD
IR@Carlsmed.com

Media
LeAnn Burton
Senior Director Brand Marketing
LBurton@Carlsmed.com


