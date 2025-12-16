SUBSCRIBE
PURE Bioscience Reports Fiscal First Quarter 2026 Financial Results

December 16, 2025 | 
EL CAJON, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$PURE #Antimicrobial--PURE Bioscience, Inc. (OTCQB: PURE) (“PURE,” the “Company” or “we”), creator of the patented non-toxic silver dihydrogen citrate (SDC) antimicrobial, today reported financial results for the fiscal first quarter ended October 31, 2025.



Summary of Results of Operations – Fiscal First Quarter

  • Net product sales were $707,000 and $555,000 for the fiscal first quarter ended October 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively. The increase of $152,000 was attributable to increased sales across our end-user customer base.
  • Net loss for the fiscal first quarter ended October 31, 2025, was $464,000, compared to $689,000 for the fiscal first quarter ended October 31, 2024.
  • Net loss, excluding share-based compensation, for the fiscal first quarter ended October 31, 2025, was $430,000, compared to $632,000 for the fiscal first quarter ended October 31, 2024.
  • Net loss per share was ($0.00) and ($0.01) for the fiscal first quarter ended October 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively.

As an update to the press release dated October 29, 2025, the Company is pleased to report continued momentum across its key markets. The Company has made significant strides in expanding its presence within the produce industry. Sales of its seasonal direct food-contact solution, PURE Control®, continue to grow, and the product is now actively being used to treat leafy greens destined for commercial sale, marking an important milestone in market adoption and customer confidence. The Company has also experienced growth in the transportation industry, leveraging its new SDC-powered sanitation technology and equipment to major trucking fleets through its key distribution partners.

Jeff Kitchell, President, stated, “Our fiscal first quarter year-over-year sales growth shows the progress we have made with our direct customers and distribution network. We are continuing to grow our core produce business. At the same time, we are working closely with our distribution partners in the beverage and dairy industry to roll out our new membrane treatment solutions.”

About PURE Bioscience, Inc.

PURE is committed to redefining chemical safety through its innovative technology. With a focus on efficacy and effectiveness, PURE develops advanced solutions that meet the highest safety standards and produce best-in-class results for its consumers and distributors. PURE continues to focus on developing and commercializing our proprietary antimicrobial products, primarily in the food and beverage industry. We provide solutions to combat the health and environmental challenges posed by pathogens and ensure hygienic control. Our technology platform is based on patented, stabilized ionic silver, and our products contain silver dihydrogen citrate, better known as SDC. This broad-spectrum, non-toxic antimicrobial agent formulates well with other compounds. As a platform technology, SDC is distinguished from existing products in the marketplace because of its superior efficacy, reduced toxicity, and the mitigation of bacterial resistance. Additional information on PURE is available at www.purebio.com.

Forward-looking Statements: Any statements contained in this press release that do not describe historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements in this press release, including quotes from management, concerning the Company’s expectations, plans, business outlook, future performance, future potential revenues, expected results of the Company’s marketing efforts, the execution of contracts under negotiation, and any other statements concerning assumptions made or expectations as to any future events, conditions, performance or other matters, are “forward-looking statements.” Forward-looking statements inherently involve risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, the Company’s failure to implement or otherwise achieve the benefits of its proposed business initiatives and plans; acceptance of the Company’s current and future products and services in the marketplace, including the Company’s ability to convert successful evaluations and tests for PURE products into customer orders and customers continuing to place product orders as expected and to expand their use of the Company’s products; the Company’s ability to maintain relationships with its partners and other counterparties; the Company’s ability to generate sufficient revenues and reduce its operating expenses in order to reach profitability; the Company’s ability to raise the funding required to support its continued operations and the implementation of its business plan; the ability of the Company to develop effective new products and receive required regulatory approvals for such products, including the required data and regulatory approvals required to use its SDC-based technology; competitive factors, including customer acceptance of the Company’s SDC-based products that are typically more expensive than existing treatment chemicals; dependence upon third-party vendors, including to manufacture its products; and other risks detailed in the Company’s periodic report filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the SEC), including its Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended July 31, 2025 and Form 10Q for the fiscal first quarter ended October 31, 2025. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. By making these forward-looking statements, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release.

 

PURE Bioscience, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

 

 

 

October 31, 2025

 

July 31, 2025

 

 

(Unaudited)

 

 

Assets

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current assets

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

$

434,000

 

 

$

334,000

 

Accounts receivable

 

 

389,000

 

 

 

474,000

 

Inventories, net

 

 

237,000

 

 

 

141,000

 

Restricted cash

 

 

75,000

 

 

 

75,000

 

Prepaid expenses

 

 

41,000

 

 

 

23,000

 

Total current assets

 

 

1,176,000

 

 

 

1,047,000

 

Property, plant and equipment, net

 

 

10,000

 

 

 

11,000

 

Total assets

 

$

1,186,000

 

 

$

1,058,000

 

Liabilities and stockholders’ deficiency

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current liabilities

 

 

 

 

 

 

Accounts payable

 

$

879,000

 

 

$

784,000

 

Convertible notes payable to related parties, current

 

 

2,104,000

 

 

 

 

Accrued liabilities

 

 

176,000

 

 

 

154,000

 

Total current liabilities

 

 

3,159,000

 

 

 

938,000

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Convertible notes payable to related parties, non-current

 

 

3,573,000

 

 

 

5,236,000

 

Total liabilities

 

 

6,732,000

 

 

 

6,174,000

 

Commitments and contingencies

 

 

 

 

 

 

Stockholders’ deficiency

 

 

 

 

 

 

Preferred stock, $0.01 par value: 5,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued and outstanding

 

 

 

 

 

 

Common stock, $0.01 par value: 200,000,000 shares authorized, 111,886,473 shares issued and outstanding at October 31, 2025, and July 31, 2025

 

 

1,119,000

 

 

 

1,119,000

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

 

132,793,000

 

 

 

132,759,000

 

Accumulated deficit

 

 

(139,458,000

)

 

 

(138,994,000

)

Total stockholders’ deficiency

 

 

(5,546,000

)

 

 

(5,116,000

)

Total liabilities and stockholders’ deficiency

 

$

1,186,000

 

 

$

1,058,000

 

 

PURE Bioscience, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

Three months ended

 

 

October 31,

 

 

2025

 

2024

Net product sales

 

$

707,000

 

 

$

555,000

 

Royalty revenue

 

 

1,000

 

 

 

1,000

 

Total revenue

 

 

708,000

 

 

 

556,000

 

Cost of goods sold

 

 

258,000

 

 

 

231,000

 

Gross Profit

 

 

450,000

 

 

 

325,000

 

Operating costs and expenses

 

 

 

 

 

 

Selling, general and administrative

 

 

743,000

 

 

 

881,000

 

Research and development

 

 

86,000

 

 

 

71,000

 

Total operating costs and expenses

 

 

829,000

 

 

 

952,000

 

Loss from operations

 

 

(379,000

)

 

 

(627,000

)

Other income (expense)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest expense, net

 

 

(94,000

)

 

 

(62,000

)

Other income, net

 

 

9,000

 

 

 

 

Total other income (expense)

 

 

(85,000

)

 

 

(62,000

)

Net loss

 

$

(464,000

)

 

$

(689,000

)

Basic and diluted net loss per share

 

$

(0.00

)

 

$

(0.01

)

Shares used in computing basic and diluted net loss per share

 

 

111,886,473

 

 

 

111,856,473

 

 

PURE Bioscience, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Stockholders’ Deficiency

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

Common Stock

 

 

Additional

Paid-In

 

 

Accumulated

 

Total

Stockholders’

 

 

Shares

 

 

Amount

 

 

Capital

 

 

Deficit

 

Deficiency

Balance July 31, 2025

 

 

111,886,473

 

 

$

1,119,000

 

 

$

132,759,000

 

 

$

(138,994,000

)

 

$

(5,116,000

)

Share-based compensation expense - stock options

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

34,000

 

 

 

 

 

 

34,000

 

Net loss

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(464,000

)

 

 

(464,000

)

Balance October 31, 2025 (Unaudited)

 

 

111,886,473

 

 

$

1,119,000

 

 

$

132,793,000

 

 

$

(139,458,000

)

 

$

(5,546,000

)

 

 

Common Stock

 

 

Additional

Paid-In

 

 

Accumulated

 

Total

Stockholders’

 

 

Shares

 

 

Amount

 

 

Capital

 

 

Deficit

 

Deficiency

Balance July 31, 2024

 

 

111,856,473

 

 

$

1,119,000

 

 

$

132,612,000

 

 

$

(136,595,000

)

 

$

(2,864,000

)

Share-based compensation expense - stock options

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

57,000

 

 

 

 

 

 

57,000

 

Net loss

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(689,000

)

 

 

(689,000

)

Balance October 31, 2024 (Unaudited)

 

 

111,856,473

 

 

$

1,119,000

 

 

$

132,669,000

 

 

$

(137,284,000

)

 

$

(3,496,000

)

 

PURE Bioscience, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

 

October 31,

 

 

2025

 

2024

Operating activities

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net loss

 

$

(464,000

)

 

$

(689,000

)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Share-based compensation

 

 

34,000

 

 

 

57,000

 

Depreciation

 

 

1,000

 

 

 

 

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Accounts receivable

 

 

85,000

 

 

 

(73,000

)

Inventories

 

 

(96,000

)

 

 

(16,000

)

Prepaid expenses

 

 

(18,000

)

 

 

(20,000

)

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

 

 

117,000

 

 

 

178,000

 

Interest on note payable

 

 

91,000

 

 

 

60,000

 

Net cash used in operating activities

 

 

(250,000

)

 

 

(503,000

)

Financing activities

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net proceeds from note payable to related parties

 

 

350,000

 

 

 

500,000

 

Net cash provided by financing activities

 

 

350,000

 

 

 

500,000

 

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash

 

 

100,000

 

 

 

(3,000

)

Cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period

 

 

409,000

 

 

 

424,000

 

Cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period

 

$

509,000

 

 

$

421,000

 

Reconciliation of cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash to the condensed consolidated balance sheets

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

$

434,000

 

 

$

346,000

 

Restricted cash

 

 

75,000

 

 

 

75,000

 

Total cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash

 

$

509,000

 

 

$

421,000

 

 


Contacts

Mark Elliott, VP Finance
PURE Bioscience, Inc.
619-596-8600

Southern California Earnings
