Sirnaomics to Present Latest Developments on Two Proprietary Delivery Platforms at Upcoming Industry Conferences

HONG KONG, Germantown, Md. and SUZHOU, China, July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sirnaomics, Inc. (the "Company", stock code: 2257, together with its subsidiaries, the "Group" or "Sirnaomics"), a leading biopharmaceutical company engaging in discovery and development of advanced RNAi therapeutics, hereby announces that Sirnaomics' Senior Director of Technology Innovation, Dr. Weterings will present the latest developments on its of GalAhead™, GalNAc-RNAi therapeutic platforms and related pipeline programs at international industry conferences taking place in July. Sirnaomics' Vice President of Chemistry, Manufacturing, and Controls processes, Dr. Welch will present the Polypeptide Nanoparticle platform's technology, at international industry conferences taking place in August. 

9th Annual Drug Delivery Systems Presentation Details

Presentation Title: GalAhead™: A Proprietary GalNAc-RNAi Therapeutic Platform to Downregulate Single and Multiple Genes

Presenter: Jim Weterings, Ph.D., Sirnaomics Senior Director of Technology Innovation

Time/Date: 1:35 pm CEST on Wednesday, July 12, 2023

Location: Holiday Inn Amsterdam Arena Towers, the Netherlands

Presentation content:
Introduction to GalAhead, Sirnaomics' GalNAc-RNAi therapeutic platform
Validation of technology in vivo and in vitro
Progress report on GalAhead-based programs

2nd Annual Oligonucleotides CMC & Analytical Development Summit Presentation Details

Presentation Title: Challenges for Development, Scale Up & Production of Novel Oligonucleotide

Presenter: Richard Welch, Ph.D., Sirnaomics Vice President of Chemistry, Manufacturing & Controls

Time/Date: 12:15 pm ET on Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023

Location: Boston, MA

Presentation Content:
Unique supply chain requirement challenges
Sourcing of CDMO support
Evaluating multiple regulatory challenges faced in a global production environment



Panel Discussion: Scaling Up & Meeting Oligonucleotide Demand

Time: 11:30 am

Panel Content:
Moving into non-rare disease areas and producing oligonucleotides at scale for larger populations
Evaluating technologies and the advantages and limitations of scale
Analytical readiness for process change and late phase: strategic, regulatory, and technical perspectives

About Sirnaomics

Sirnaomics is an RNA therapeutics biopharmaceutical company with product candidates in preclinical and clinical stages that focuses on the discovery and development of innovative drugs for indications with medical needs and large market opportunities. Sirnaomics is the first clinical-stage RNA therapeutics company to have a strong presence in both Asia and the United States. Based on its proprietary delivery technologies: Polypeptide Nanoparticle Formulation and the 2nd generation of GalNAc conjugation, the Group has established an enriched drug candidate pipeline. Sirnaomics is currently holding a leadership position on advancing RNAi therapeutics for oncology application with multiple successes of its clinical programs for STP705 and STP707. STP122G represents the first drug candidate of GalAhead™ technology entering clinical development. With the establishment of the Group's manufacturing facility, Sirnaomics currently is undergoing a transition from a biotech company to a biopharma corporation. Learn more at: www.sirnaomics.com.