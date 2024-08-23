SUBSCRIBE
SI-BONE To Present at Morgan Stanley 22nd Annual Global Healthcare Conference on September 4, 2024

August 23, 2024 
1 min read

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Aug. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SI-BONE, Inc. (Nasdaq: SIBN), a medical device company dedicated to solving sacropelvic disorders, today announced that the company will be participating in the upcoming Morgan Stanley 22nd Annual Global Healthcare Conference in New York. Management will be hosting a fireside chat on Wednesday, September 4, 2024, at 10:45 a.m. Eastern Time / 7:45 a.m. Pacific Time.

Investors interested in listening to the conference call may do so by registering at this link: https://url.us.m.mimecastprotect.com/s/r-x6CjRnDNsnPR3wF7sxumTszz?domain=cc.webcasts.com. Live audio of the webcast will be available on the “Investors” section of the company’s website at: www.si-bone.com. The webcast will be archived and available for replay for at least 90 days after the event.

About SI-BONE, Inc.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ: SIBN) is a global leader in developing unique technologies for surgical treatment of sacropelvic disorders. Since pioneering minimally invasive SI joint surgery in 2009, SI-BONE has supported over 3,900 physicians in performing a total of over 100,000 procedures. A unique body of clinical evidence supports the use of SI-BONE’s technologies, including two randomized controlled trials and over 130 peer reviewed publications. SI-BONE has leveraged its leadership in minimally invasive SI joint fusion to commercialize novel solutions for adjacent markets, including adult deformity, spinopelvic fixation and pelvic trauma.

For additional information on the company or the products including risks and benefits, please visit www.si-bone.com.

iFuse Bedrock Granite, iFuse-TORQ, SI-BONE and iFuse INTRA are registered trademarks of SI-BONE, Inc. ©2024 SI-BONE, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Investor Contact: Saqib Iqbal investors@si-bone.com

