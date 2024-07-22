Sheeraz Qureshi, MD, MBA, Succeeds Douglas E. Padgett, MD as Chief Medical Officer of HSS Florida. David Backstein, MD, Named Medical Director of HSS at NCH.

NEW YORK, July 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hospital for Special Surgery (HSS), the world’s leading academic medical center focused on musculoskeletal health, today announced the appointments of Sheeraz Qureshi, MD, MBA, as Chief Medical Officer of HSS Florida and David Backstein, MD, as Medical Director of HSS at NCH. Dr. Qureshi succeeds Douglas E. Padgett, MD, who was appointed Surgeon-in-Chief and Medical Director of the HSS enterprise in September. Dr. Backstein succeeds David L. Helfet, MD, who will continue to serve as Founding Medical Director of HSS at NCH. All three appointments are effective immediately.

As Co-Chief of HSS Spine and holder of the Patty and Jay Baker Chair in Minimally Invasive Spine Surgery, Dr. Qureshi is an internationally recognized leader in the field of minimally invasive and motion-sparing spine surgery. In his expanded role as Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Qureshi will oversee clinical operations and quality across all HSS Florida locations and for HSS at NCH. He will also partner with HSS Florida CEO Tara McCoy to make HSS care more accessible to more people across the state of Florida and cultivate relationships with industry, employers and other strategic partners. Dr. Qureshi will maintain his leadership role and clinical practice at the HSS Main Campus in New York.

“I am thrilled to welcome Dr. Qureshi to our team. He brings a wealth of clinical experience and proven leadership history to HSS Florida,” said Ms. McCoy. “I’m looking forward to collaborating with him to expand high-quality leading-edge treatment options to patients across the state.”

“I am honored and deeply grateful for the opportunity to collaborate with a dynamic Florida clinical team and staff who are dedicated to improving orthopedic care in the communities we serve,” Dr. Qureshi said. “Together, we will continue to provide more people with the high-quality orthopedic care they have come to expect from HSS.”

David Backstein, MD, is Appointed Medical Director of HSS at NCH

Dr. Backstein is an orthopedic surgeon specializing in primary and revision total knee replacement and primary hip replacement. He has special expertise in the use of minimally invasive and robotic techniques in joint replacement surgeries. Dr. Backstein, who joined HSS at NCH earlier this year from the University of Toronto where he led the division of orthopedics at Mount Sinai Hospital, is the recipient of numerous awards for clinical research and has published more than 200 papers in peer-reviewed journals. He regularly presents his work at conferences all over the country and around the globe.

Dr. Backstein succeeds Dr. Helfet, who has helped to guide the first year of the HSS at NCH collaboration. As Founding Medical Director, Dr. Helfet will continue to serve the Naples community, providing education on HSS and the new HSS at NCH Musculoskeletal Center as well as partnering with the HSS and NCH philanthropy teams. Additionally, he will serve as a conduit between HSS at NCH and HSS’s main campus in New York City, helping to foster increased clinical alignment.

“Dr. Helfet’s expertise has been paramount in establishing the musculoskeletal center and the Orthopedic Service, and his collaboration with Dr. Backstein will ensure that our world-class orthopedic care and outstanding patient experience are seamless for communities in southwest Florida,” said Dr. Padgett. “Dr. Backstein’s leadership complements our dedication to excellence and to move healthcare forward for the residents of Florida and beyond.”

“We are excited about these additions to leadership. We continue to strengthen our collaboration while enhancing our ability to deliver outstanding orthopedic health services,” said Paul Hiltz, President and CEO, NCH. “This marks an exciting new chapter for HSS at NCH.”

“Fostering a stronger collaboration between HSS and NCH clinicians, researchers, and industry partners to find clinical solutions for patients in our Florida communities will be a primary focus for me in my new role,” said Dr. Backstein. “I’m looking forward to working with Dr. Helfet and the greater care team to bridge the gap between clinical need and outcomes.”

The HSS at NCH musculoskeletal center, now under development, spans more than 80,000 square feet and will be the centerpiece in the HSS at NCH collaboration to elevate orthopedic care in Naples and Southwest Florida. The facility will offer outpatient and inpatient orthopedic services, including an ambulatory surgery center, imaging, and rehabilitation, and will be jointly operated by HSS and NCH. The HSS at NCH facility is scheduled to open in 2025.

