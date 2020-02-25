SUBSCRIBE
February 25, 2020 | 
Shattuck Labs to Present at 40th Annual Cowen Health Care Conference

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Shattuck Labs, Inc. (“Shattuck”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing its proprietary Agonist Redirected Checkpoint (ARC™) platform to develop a novel class of biologic medicines for the treatment of cancer and other diseases, today announced that Shattuck Labs’ Chief Executive Officer, Taylor Schreiber, M.D., Ph.D., will present at the 40th Annual Cowen Health Care Conference on Wednesday, March 4 at 9:30 a.m. ET in Boston.

About Shattuck Labs, Inc.

Shattuck is a clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing its proprietary Agonist Redirected Checkpoint (ARC™) platform to develop a novel class of biologic medicines, capable of multifunctional activity, with potential applications in oncology and other diseases. The Company’s lead investigational new medicine SL-279252 (PD1-Fc-OX40L), a proprietary bi-functional fusion protein, has the potential to be a best-in-class therapy for solid tumors and lymphomas. Using its ARC™ platform, Shattuck is building a pipeline of therapeutics, that consolidate checkpoint blockade and TNF receptor agonists into single therapeutics to improve outcomes for patients. Shattuck has offices in Austin, Texas and Durham, North Carolina. For more information, please visit: http://www.shattucklabs.com.

Contacts

Investor Contact:
Conor Richardson
Director of Finance
Shattuck Labs, Inc.
investors@shattucklabs.com

Media Contact:
Daniella Funaro
Stern Investor Relations, Inc.
212-362-1200
Daniella.Funaro@sternir.com

Source: Shattuck Labs, Inc.

