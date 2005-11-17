SUBSCRIBE
Pharm Country

Schering-Plough Corporation To Webcast Presentation At Credit Suisse First Boston Annual Health Care Conference

November 17, 2005 
KENILWORTH, N.J., Nov. 16 /PRNewswire-FirstCall/ -- Schering-Plough Corporation will provide a live audio webcast of a presentation by Catherine Strader, Ph.D., executive vice president, discovery research, on Schering-Plough’s research and development pipeline at the Credit Suisse First Boston Annual Health Care Conference in Phoenix, Ariz., on Nov. 18, 2005, at approximately 9:30 a.m. (MST), (11:30 a.m. EST).

A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available by going to the Investor Relations section of the Schering-Plough corporate Web site, http://www.schering-plough.com, and clicking on the “Presentations/Webcasts” link. A replay of the webcast will be available later that day.

Schering-Plough is a global science-based health care company with leading prescription, consumer and animal health products. Through internal research and collaborations with partners, Schering-Plough discovers, develops, manufactures and markets advanced drug therapies to meet important medical needs. Schering-Plough’s vision is to earn the trust of the physicians, patients and customers served by its more than 30,000 people around the world. The company is based in Kenilworth, N.J., and its Web site is http://www.schering-plough.com.

CONTACT: Investors: Alex Kelly, +1-908-298-7436, Media: Denise K. Foy,+1-908-298-7616, both of Schering-Plough Corporation

