Schering-Plough Corporation To Webcast Presentation At Credit Suisse First Boston Annual Health Care Conference

KENILWORTH, N.J., Nov. 16 /PRNewswire-FirstCall/ -- Schering-Plough Corporation will provide a live audio webcast of a presentation by Catherine Strader, Ph.D., executive vice president, discovery research, on Schering-Plough’s research and development pipeline at the Credit Suisse First Boston Annual Health Care Conference in Phoenix, Ariz., on Nov. 18, 2005, at approximately 9:30 a.m. (MST), (11:30 a.m. EST).

A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available by going to the Investor Relations section of the Schering-Plough corporate Web site, http://www.schering-plough.com, and clicking on the “Presentations/Webcasts” link. A replay of the webcast will be available later that day.

