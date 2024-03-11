Ribometrix to Present New Preclinical Data From RNA-Modulating Small Molecule Programs Targeting eIF4E and c-MYC at the 2024 AACR Annual Meeting

-- First data disclosure from the Company’s RNA-targeting small molecule platform and its program targeting c-MYC, a validated but historically undruggable cancer driver --

DURHAM, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Ribometrix, Inc., a biotechnology company developing small molecule therapeutics that modulate RNA biology, today announced it will present two posters with preclinical data highlighting advancements across two distinct modalities at the 2024 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting.

The posters will show in vivo anti-tumor efficacy of Ribometrix’s lead candidate targeting the RNA-binding protein eIF4E in combination with standard-of-care across multiple indications, and the Company’s discovery of small molecules that directly bind a complex RNA structure within the c-MYC mRNA in cells, and demonstrate a reduction in c-MYC protein levels.

These new data support the potential for Ribometrix’s RNA-modulating approach to enable drugging well-validated therapeutic targets, including eIF4E and c-MYC, that are currently intractable to traditional small molecule approaches.

Presentation Details:

Abstract Title: Development of novel eIF4E inhibitors to potently and selectively suppress tumor growth across multiple indications

Abstract: 682 / 28

Presenter: Matthew Friedersdorf, Ph.D., Associate Director, Translational Medicine at Ribometrix

Session: PO.ET09.05 - Novel Antitumor Agents 2

Date: Saturday, April 7, 2024

Time: 1:30pm – 5:00pm CT

Abstract Title: Leveraging an RNA-targeting platform for the discovery of cell-active c-MYC mRNA-binding small molecules

Abstract: 680 / 26

Presenter: Katie Warner, SVP of RNA Biology at Ribometrix

Session: PO.ET09.05 - Novel Antitumor Agents 2

Date: Saturday, April 7, 2024

Time: 1:30pm – 5:00pm CT

At the time of presentation, Ribometrix’s posters will be made available on the “Publications” page of the “News” section of its website.

About eIF4E

Eukaryotic translation initiation factor 4E (eIF4E) is a crucial regulatory component of mRNA translation. It selectively promotes pro-oncogenic protein synthesis in response to activation of multiple tumor signaling pathways. Many pro-oncogenic signaling pathways require eIF4E activity to promote tumor growth. Clinically, eIF4E activity is elevated in many kinds of tumor and it is typically associated with poor prognosis. Thus, targeting eIF4E has the potential to enhance anti-cancer activity when given in combination with standard-of-care. Additionally, eIF4E is also central to many resistance mechanisms, therefore eIF4E inhibition has the potential to overcome drug resistance and re-sensitize tumors to anti-cancer therapies. Ribometrix is developing eIF4E inhibitors as a promising therapeutic strategy to inhibit oncogene expression to enhance efficacy in combination with other therapies and overcome resistance to targeted anti-cancer therapies.

About c-MYC

c-MYC is a well-validated oncogene with broad anti-cancer potential, as c-MYC expression is dysregulated in more than 50% of cancers and a key regulator in nearly every aspect of the oncogenic process. c-MYC has remained intractable to traditional small molecule drug discovery, primarily due to its lack of a defined small molecule binding pocket. By targeting the c-MYC mRNA with small molecules, Ribometrix is bypassing the “undruggable” challenges to successfully reduce c-MYC protein levels and develop a novel anti-cancer therapeutic for c-MYC-driven cancers.

About Ribometrix

Ribometrix is a biotechnology company pioneering a completely new class of small molecule therapeutics that modulate RNA biology to treat human diseases. Ribometrix leverages its world-leading expertise in three-dimensional RNA structural analysis to identify novel small molecules that inhibit the production of disease-associated proteins. Ribometrix is advancing multiple internal programs including one targeting the oncogenic RNA-binding protein eIF4E and one directly targeting oncogenic c-MYC mRNA, and has established collaborations with Genentech, a member of the Roche Group, and Vertex Pharmaceuticals, which leverage Ribometrix’s discovery platform. Ribometrix is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240311461873/en/