RevOpsis and Kemwell Biopharma Enter into Strategic Manufacturing Partnership to Expedite Development of Novel Multispecific Biologics

SAN CARLOS, Calif. and BANGALORE, India, June 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RevOpsis Therapeutics, a next-generation biopharmaceutical company spearheading innovation of multispecific ophthalmic therapies, and Kemwell Biopharma Pvt. Ltd., a leading biologics contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), announced today a broad strategic manufacturing partnership. This collaboration aims to accelerate the development of RevOpsis’ lead candidate, RO-104, a first-in-class tri-specific biologic for the treatment of neovascular age-related macular degeneration (nAMD).
Under this partnership, Kemwell will manufacture RO-104, a novel tri-specific biologic designed to target the three dominant angiogenic pathways (VEGF-A, VEGF-C, Ang-2) for treating nAMD, a leading cause of blindness worldwide. The unique ability of RO-104 to bind these three validated targets simultaneously positions it as a first-in-class fully human monotherapy biologic, poised to redefine the treatment landscape for retinal vascular diseases.
As India’s first commercial current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) manufacturing facility, Kemwell is a trusted and respected partner with extensive experience in complex protein manufacturing. This collaboration leverages Kemwell’s well-established manufacturing excellence and RevOpsis’ innovative Rev-Mod platform to expedite the development of novel multispecific biologics.
“Partnering with Kemwell is a pivotal step in accelerating the development of our lead candidate, RO-104, and advancing our pipeline of innovative multispecific biologics,” said Ram Bhandari, MD, Co-founder and Interim CEO of RevOpsis. “Kemwell’s exemplary track record in high-quality biologics manufacturing and their efficiency in reducing timelines, combined with our proprietary Rev-Mod platform, ensures we can deliver transformative therapies to patients efficiently. This collaboration aligns with our mission to develop groundbreaking treatments expeditiously, and bring our innovation to patients worldwide.”
Anurag Bagaria, CEO of Kemwell Biopharma, added, “We are excited to collaborate with RevOpsis to manufacture and commercialize RO-104. Our expertise in complex protein manufacturing, coupled with RevOpsis’ innovative therapeutic approaches, holds great promise for advancing the treatment of retinal vascular diseases. This strategic partnership underscores our commitment to delivering high-quality biologics for patients in need.”
This new alliance provides RevOpsis a critical biologics development solution to rapidly transition from pre-clinical activities to first-in-human clinical trials, expediting the development of RO-104 and the broader platform. By integrating RevOpsis’ next generation plug-and-play multispecific biologics platform with Kemwell’s deep biologics development and manufacturing knowledge, the collaboration aims to accelerate therapeutic discovery to IND submission timelines. This new alliance efficiently connects preclinical efforts, process development, and clinical manufacturing allowing significantly reducing the complexity and timelines of managing early GMP manufacturing process.
About RO-104
About Rev-Mod Platform
About RevOpsis Therapeutics
About Kemwell Biopharma
SOURCE RevOpsis