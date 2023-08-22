SUBSCRIBE
Report: U.S. Life Sciences 2020 Diversity & Inclusion

August 22, 2023 | 
1 min read | 
BioSpace Insights

In the 2020 US Life Sciences Diversity & Inclusion report, BioSpace dives into how different segments of employees experience and perceive policies, attitudes and actions. Our data suggests that there are significant disparities between segments.

There is evidence of a diversity and inclusion disconnect in life sciences.

In this comprehensive report, you’ll find a closer look at the employee experiences and perceptions segmented by:

• Gender

• Race & ethnicity

• Organization size

• Political affiliation

Download your free copy of BioSpace’s 2020 Diversity & Inclusion report.

BioSpace Insights
