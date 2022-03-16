SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Genetown

Remix Therapeutics to Present at RNA Leaders World Congress

March 16, 2022 | 
1 min read

Remix Therapeutics announced an upcoming presentation at the RNA Leaders World Congress taking place March 16-17, 2022 in Basel, Switzerland.

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Remix Therapeutics (Remix), a biotechnology company developing small molecule therapies designed to reprogram RNA processing and address the underlying drivers of disease, today announced an upcoming presentation at the RNA Leaders World Congress taking place March 16-17, 2022 in Basel, Switzerland.

Title: Small molecule modulation of mRNA processing to control gene expression and target disease drivers
Presenter: Peter Smith, Ph.D., Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Remix Therapeutics
Date and Time: Thursday, March 17 at 4:20 PM CET

Dr. Smith’s presentation will highlight mechanisms of mRNA processing regulation and advances in the drug discovery toolkit that are leading to novel insights for small molecule discovery. Remix is developing small molecule therapies designed to reprogram RNA processing and address the underlying drivers of disease. For more information, please visit the RNA Leaders World Congress website here.

About Remix Therapeutics
Remix Therapeutics is a biotechnology company developing novel small molecule therapies designed to reprogram RNA processing and treat disease in entirely new ways. The REMaster technology platform makes it possible to identify patterns in RNA processing and exploit them to modulate gene expression. Remix’s innovative therapeutic approach has the ability to alter the way genes are read from the genome, to correct, enhance, or eliminate the gene message, thereby addressing disease drivers at their origin. For more information visit www.remixtx.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/remix-therapeutics-to-present-at-rna-leaders-world-congress-301504149.html

SOURCE Remix Therapeutics

Events
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Phoenix, Arizona/
Business
Meeting on the Mesa to Highlight Cell and Gene Therapy Opportunities, Challenges
October 3, 2024
 · 
7 min read
 · 
Greg Slabodkin
Pictured: AstraZeneca building in Gothenburg/iStoc
Bladder cancer
AstraZeneca’s Perioperative Imfinzi ‘Significantly Extends Survival’ in Type of Bladder Cancer
September 16, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
GSK's headquarters in West London
Lung cancer
GSK, iTeos Score Phase II Win for Jemperli-TIGIT Combo in NSCLC
September 16, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Aerial view of the coastal area of Barcelona overlooking Olympic Harbor marina
Cancer
ESMO 2024 Preview: Bispecifics and TIGITs Among the Hottest Topics in Oncology
September 9, 2024
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie