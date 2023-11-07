SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Genetown

Relay Therapeutics to Participate in Stifel 2023 Healthcare Conference

November 7, 2023 | 
1 min read

Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: RLAY) today announced that management will participate in a fireside chat at the Stifel 2023 Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 1:50 p.m. ET.

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: RLAY) today announced that management will participate in a fireside chat at the Stifel 2023 Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 1:50 p.m. ET.

The fireside chat will be webcast live and may be accessed through Relay Therapeutics’ website under Events in the News & Events section through the following link: https://ir.relaytx.com/news-events/events-presentations. An archived replay of the webcast will be available for up to 30 days following each event.

About Relay Therapeutics

Relay Therapeutics is a clinical-stage precision medicine company transforming the drug discovery process by combining leading-edge computational and experimental technologies with the goal of bringing life-changing therapies to patients. As the first of a new breed of biotech created at the intersection of complementary techniques and technologies, Relay Therapeutics aims to push the boundaries of what’s possible in drug discovery. Its Dynamo™ platform integrates an array of leading-edge computational and experimental approaches designed to drug protein targets that have previously been intractable or inadequately addressed. Relay Therapeutics’ initial focus is on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. For more information, please visit www.relaytx.com or follow us on Twitter.

Contact:
Megan Goulart
617-545-5526
mgoulart@relaytx.com

Media:
Dan Budwick
1AB
973-271-6085
dan@1abmedia.com


Primary Logo

Events Massachusetts
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Entrance to Vertex's office in Boston, Massachusetts
Government
Vertex Reaches Reimbursement Deal with UK for Casgevy Gene Therapy in Thalassemia
August 8, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: BMS sign on a building in San Diego, California/iStock, JHVEPhoto
Deals
BMS Backs Out of $1.5B Deal, Returns Rights to Agenus for Bispecific Antibody
August 5, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tyler Patchen
A closed sign hanging on the door of a business
Business
Big Pharma-Backed Ribon Therapeutics Shuts Down Business Operations
August 5, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Vertex Pharmaceuticals' headquarters in Boston, Massachusetts
Pipeline
Vertex Scraps Two Phase I AATD Candidates Following Disappointing Data
August 2, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac