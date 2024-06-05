SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Genetown

Regor to Present at the Goldman Sachs 45th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

June 5, 2024 | 
1 min read

Regor Therapeutics Group today announced the Company will participate in the Goldman Sachs 45th Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Thursday, June 12.

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., June 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Regor Therapeutics Group, a clinical-stage global biopharmaceutical company, today announced the Company will participate in the Goldman Sachs 45th Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Thursday, June 12. Dr. Xiayang Qiu, Founder and CEO, will represent the Company in a session scheduled at 11:20 am (Eastern Time) on June 12.

About Regor Therapeutics Group

Regor Therapeutics Group (“Regor”) is founded in 2018 by a team of scientists with a proven track record in drug discovery and executive leadership covering full cycle of drug discovery and development. By leveraging its industry-leading core strength in rCARD™ (Computer Accelerated Rational Discovery), Regor has completed 8 PCCs inhouse, with 5 INDs filed, validating Regor’s highly efficient ecosystem for accelerated discovery of innovative therapeutic agents.

Regor’s in-house pipeline encompasses leading assets in metabolism, oncology and auto-immunity, with two leading assets: 1) RGT-075, an orally bioavailable small molecule GLP1R full agonist with best-in-class potential for obesity & beyond; and 2) RGT-419B, a unique CDK4+ inhibitor showing outstanding single agent responses in refractory ER+/HER2- breast cancer patients.

With a strong focus on excellence in pharmaceutical research and global competitiveness, Regor aspires to build a world-class innovation engine that promotes a winning culture of scientific excellence, strong teamwork driven by results and delivery with shared accountability and successes.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/regor-to-present-at-the-goldman-sachs-45th-annual-global-healthcare-conference-302164981.html

SOURCE Regor Therapeutics Group
Events Massachusetts
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Entrance to Vertex's office in Boston, Massachusetts
Government
Vertex Reaches Reimbursement Deal with UK for Casgevy Gene Therapy in Thalassemia
August 8, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: BMS sign on a building in San Diego, California/iStock, JHVEPhoto
Deals
BMS Backs Out of $1.5B Deal, Returns Rights to Agenus for Bispecific Antibody
August 5, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tyler Patchen
A closed sign hanging on the door of a business
Business
Big Pharma-Backed Ribon Therapeutics Shuts Down Business Operations
August 5, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Vertex Pharmaceuticals' headquarters in Boston, Massachusetts
Pipeline
Vertex Scraps Two Phase I AATD Candidates Following Disappointing Data
August 2, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac