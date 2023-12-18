Regeneron Announces Presentation at the 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

TARRYTOWN, N.Y., Dec. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc., (NASDAQ: REGN) will webcast its presentation at the 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Monday, January 8, 2024. The presentation is scheduled for 2:15 p.m. Pacific Time (5:15 p.m. Eastern Time) and may be accessed from the “Investors & Media” page of Regeneron’s website at http://investor.regeneron.com/events-and-presentations. A replay and transcript of the webcast will be archived on the Company’s website for at least 30 days.

