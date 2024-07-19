SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
News   Business

Rapid Micro Biosystems to Announce Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results on August 2, 2024

July 18, 2024 | 
1 min read

LOWELL, Mass., July 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. (Nasdaq: RPID) (the “Company”), an innovative life sciences technology company providing mission-critical automation solutions to facilitate the efficient manufacturing and fast, safe release of healthcare products, will release second quarter 2024 financial results prior to the market open on Friday, August 2, 2024.

In conjunction with the release, the Company’s management team will host a webcast conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET on Friday, August 2, 2024. The live webcast will be accessible on the Company’s website here and will be available for replay for one year from the webcast date.

About Rapid Micro Biosystems
Rapid Micro Biosystems is an innovative life sciences technology company providing mission critical automation solutions to facilitate the efficient manufacturing and fast, safe release of healthcare products such as biologics, vaccines, cell and gene therapies, and sterile injectables. The Company’s flagship Growth Direct System automates and modernizes the antiquated, manual MQC testing workflows used in the largest and most complex pharmaceutical manufacturing operations across the globe. The Growth Direct System brings the quality control lab to the manufacturing floor, unlocking the power of MQC automation to deliver the faster results, greater accuracy, increased operational efficiency, better compliance with data integrity regulations, and quicker decision making that customers rely on to ensure safe and consistent supply of important healthcare products. The Company is headquartered and has U.S. manufacturing in Lowell, Massachusetts, with global locations in Lexington, Massachusetts, Switzerland, Germany, and the Netherlands.

For more information, please visit www.rapidmicrobio.com or follow the Company on X (formerly known as Twitter) at @rapidmicrobio or on LinkedIn.

CONTACT: Investor Contact: Michael Beaulieu, CFA Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications investors@rapidmicrobio.com Media Contact: media@rapidmicrobio.com

Earnings Massachusetts
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
An empty conference room overlooking a city
People
Cassava Execs Step Down Amid DOJ Probe of Possible Alzheimer’s Drug Fraud
July 18, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Illustration of cardboard box filled with office supplies, a computer keyboard, lamp, and a potted plant
Layoffs
Biopharma Layoff Tracker 2024: Aslan, Caribou, Novartis and More Cut Staff
July 18, 2024
 · 
124 min read
 · 
BioSpace Editorial Staff
Gilead's headquarters in Silicon Valley
People
Gilead CMO to Resign in 2025 After Back-to-Back Stumbles
July 18, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: Healthcare worker conducting an eye exam
Drug Development
4DMT Unveils More Positive Data for Wet AMD Candidate
July 17, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tyler Patchen