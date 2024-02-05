QurAlis to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences in June - February 5, 2024

QurAlis Corporation today announced that Kasper Roet, Ph.D., CEO and co-founder, will present a corporate overview at the following investor conferences in February.
|
CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- QurAlis Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company driving scientific breakthroughs into powerful precision medicines that will alter the trajectory of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), frontotemporal dementia (FTD), and other neurodegenerative diseases, today announced that Kasper Roet, Ph.D., CEO and co-founder, will present a corporate overview at the following investor conferences in February.
The QurAlis corporate presentation can be accessed by visiting the presentations section of the Company’s website at www.quralis.com.
About QurAlis Corporation
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/quralis-to-participate-in-upcoming-investor-conferences-in-june-302052681.html
SOURCE QurAlis