Hit Me With Your Best Shot: Understanding Autoinjectors and Combination Drug Delivery Systems

In this episode presented by PII, BioSpace’s head of insights discusses with guests Oliver Eden and Travis Webb how autoinjectors offer opportunities to improve delivery systems, patient compliance and clinical trial processes.
Clinical trials can present many challenges for patients–particularly injections.
Oliver Eden, senior business unit director at Jabil, and Travis Webb, chief scientific officer at PII, discuss nuance, challenges and opportunities of autoinjectors and combination drug delivery systems.
Additionally, they advocate that drug delivery systems enter the conversation earlier in clinical development stages given interdependencies.
Host
Lori Ellis, Head of Insights, BioSpace
Guests
Oliver Eden, Senior Business Unit Director, Jabil
Travis Webb, Chief Scientific Officer, PII
Disclaimer: The views expressed in this discussion by guests are their own and do not represent those of their organizations.