Hit Me With Your Best Shot: Understanding Autoinjectors and Combination Drug Delivery Systems

> Listen on Spotify

> Listen on Apple Podcasts

> Listen on Amazon Music

Clinical trials can present many challenges for patients–particularly injections.

Oliver Eden, senior business unit director at Jabil, and Travis Webb, chief scientific officer at PII, discuss nuance, challenges and opportunities of autoinjectors and combination drug delivery systems.

Additionally, they advocate that drug delivery systems enter the conversation earlier in clinical development stages given interdependencies.

This episode is presented in partnership with ⁠PII⁠.

Host

⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Lori Ellis⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠, Head of Insights, BioSpace

Guests

⁠Oliver Eden⁠, Senior Business Unit Director, Jabil

⁠Travis Webb⁠, Chief Scientific Officer, PII

Disclaimer: The views expressed in this discussion by guests are their own and do not represent those of their organizations.

