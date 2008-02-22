SUBSCRIBE
QIAGEN Inc. Opens Asia Customer Service Center

February 22, 2008 | 
February 22, 2008 -- QIAGEN (NSDQ: QGEN) established a Service Solutions Center in Singapore that will serve the Asia-Pacific region. The new facility brings to seven the number of Service Solutions centers throughout the world. By the end of 2008, the company will be able to provide a comprehensive set of services around the clock in any place in the world. The new Singapore facility will provide services for QIAGEN clients throughout Asia, including Australia. It will be staffed with employees who speak Korean, Mandarin, Cantonese, Malay and English. More details...

