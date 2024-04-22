SUBSCRIBE
Profound Medical to Release First Quarter 2024 Financial Results on May 9 – Conference Call to Follow

April 22, 2024 | 
Profound Medical Corp. will announce its first quarter 2024 financial results after market close on Thursday, May 9, 2024.

TORONTO, April 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF; TSX:PRN) (“Profound” or the “Company”), a commercial-stage medical device company that develops and markets customizable, incision-free therapies for the ablation of diseased tissue, will announce its first quarter 2024 financial results after market close on Thursday, May 9, 2024.

Profound management will host a conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET to review the financial results and discuss business developments in the period.

First Quarter 2024 Results Conference Call Details:

Date: Thursday, May 9, 2024
Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

Live Call Registration: https://register.vevent.com/register/BI477e53fa85fe419682e13b58f27341b0

The call will also be broadcast live and archived on the Company’s website at www.profoundmedical.com under “Webcasts” in the Investors section.

About Profound Medical Corp.

Profound is a commercial-stage medical device company that develops and markets customizable, incision-free therapies for the ablation of diseased tissue.

Profound is commercializing TULSA-PRO®, a technology that combines real-time MRI, robotically-driven transurethral ultrasound and closed-loop temperature feedback control. TULSA-PRO® is designed to provide customizable and predictable radiation-free ablation of a surgeon-defined prostate volume while actively protecting the urethra and rectum to help preserve the patient’s natural functional abilities. TULSA-PRO® has the potential to be a flexible technology in customizable prostate ablation, including intermediate stage cancer, localized radio-recurrent cancer, retention and hematuria palliation in locally advanced prostate cancer, and the transition zone in large volume benign prostatic hyperplasia (“BPH”). TULSA-PRO® is CE marked, Health Canada approved, and 510(k) cleared by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”).

Profound is also commercializing Sonalleve®, an innovative therapeutic platform that is CE marked for the treatment of uterine fibroids and palliative pain treatment of bone metastases. Sonalleve® has also been approved by the China National Medical Products Administration for the non-invasive treatment of uterine fibroids and has FDA approval under a Humanitarian Device Exemption for the treatment of osteoid osteoma. The Company is in the early stages of exploring additional potential treatment markets for Sonalleve® where the technology has been shown to have clinical application, such as non-invasive ablation of abdominal cancers and hyperthermia for cancer therapy.

For further information, please contact:

Stephen Kilmer
Investor Relations
skilmer@profoundmedical.com
T: 647.872.4849


