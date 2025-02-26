Zymeworks Announces Achievement of $14 Million Milestone from GSK Collaboration

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zymeworks Inc. (Nasdaq: ZYME) a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a diverse pipeline of novel, multifunctional biotherapeutics to improve the standard of care for difficult-to-treat diseases, including cancer, inflammation, and autoimmune disease, today announced achievement of a $14 million cash research milestone from GSK associated with a clinical milestone.

About the Zymeworks and GSK Collaboration

In April 2016, we entered into a platform technology transfer and license agreement with GSK to research, develop and commercialize up to six bispecific antibodies generated using our Azymetric™ platform. Under the terms of this agreement, we granted GSK a worldwide, royalty-bearing antibody sequence pair-specific exclusive license to research, develop and commercialize licensed products. In May 2019, this agreement was expanded to provide GSK access to Zymeworks’ unique heavy-light chain pairing technology under the Azymetric™ platform.

Under the terms of this expanded collaboration agreement with GSK, we previously received an upfront technology access fee payment, and we remain eligible to receive research, development, and commercial milestone payments of up to $1.1 billion. In addition, we are eligible to receive tiered royalties on worldwide sales.

About the Azymetric™ Platform

Azymetric™ is a heterodimeric antibody technology that gives the ability to engineer, screen, and effectively choose the optimal geometry and valency for our targeted treatments. These customized therapeutic antibodies are engineered to simultaneously bind to multiple distinct locations on a target or to multiple targets, resulting in unique mechanisms of action not accessible through typical monospecific antibodies. Azymetric antibodies can block multiple signaling pathways, recruit immune cells to tumors, enhance receptor clustering and internalization, and increase tumor-specific targeting. Zymeworks’ other technologies can combine with Azymetric to engineer the antibody backbone of a bispecific antibody-drug conjugate or the base of a multispecific therapeutic, to potentially overcome known therapeutic barriers and help design potential best-in-class bispecifics and trispecifics.

Clinical validation of the Azymetric platform is demonstrated by the accelerated approval of Ziihera® (zanidatamab-hrii), a treatment for advanced HER2-positive biliary tract cancer in adults who have received prior therapy, our partner Jazz Pharmaceuticals received from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in 2024.

About Zymeworks Inc.

Zymeworks is a global clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, multifunctional biotherapeutics. Zymeworks’ mission is to make a meaningful difference in the lives of people impacted by difficult-to-treat conditions such as cancer, inflammation, and autoimmune disease. The Company’s complementary therapeutic platforms and fully integrated drug development engine provide the flexibility and compatibility to precisely engineer and develop highly differentiated antibody-based therapeutic candidates. Zymeworks engineered and developed zanidatamab, a HER2-targeted bispecific antibody using the Company’s proprietary Azymetric™ technology. Zymeworks has entered into separate agreements with BeiGene, Ltd. (BeiGene) and Jazz Pharmaceuticals Ireland Limited (Jazz Pharmaceuticals), granting each exclusive rights to develop and commercialize zanidatamab in different territories. The U.S. FDA granted accelerated approval of Ziihera® (zanidatamab-hrii) 50mg/mL for injection for intravenous use for the treatment of adults with previously-treated, unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive (IHC 3+) second-line biliary tract cancer (BTC). Ziihera® is the first and only dual HER2-targeted bispecific antibody approved for HER2-positive BTC in the U.S. Zanidatamab is currently under regulatory review in the EU and China for second-line BTC and is being evaluated in multiple global clinical trials as a potential best-in-class treatment for patients with multiple HER2-expressing cancers. Zymeworks is rapidly advancing a robust pipeline of wholly-owned product candidates, leveraging its expertise in both antibody-drug conjugates and multispecific antibody therapeutics targeting novel pathways in areas of significant unmet medical need. Phase 1 studies for ZW171 and ZW191 are now actively recruiting with investigational new drug applications for ZW220 and ZW251 planned for 2025. In addition to Zymeworks’ pipeline, its therapeutic platforms have been further leveraged through strategic partnerships with global biopharmaceutical companies. For information about Zymeworks, visit www.zymeworks.com and follow @ZymeworksInc on X.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” or information within the meaning of the applicable securities legislation, including Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements that relate to the anticipated benefits of the collaboration agreement with GSK; ongoing clinical studies and regulatory reviews; Zymeworks’ ability to receive additional payments pursuant to its collaboration agreements, including any future milestone payments and royalties; the potential addressable market of zanidatamab; the timing of and results of interactions with regulators; Zymeworks’ clinical development of its product candidates and enrollment in its clinical trials; the timing and status of ongoing and future studies and the related data; expectations regarding future regulatory filings and approvals and the timing thereof; potential safety profile and therapeutic effects of zanidatamab and Zymeworks’ other product candidates; the commercial potential of technology platforms and product candidates; Zymeworks’ ability to satisfy potential regulatory and commercial milestones with existing and future partners; anticipated continued receipt of revenue from existing and future partners; Zymeworks’ ability to execute new collaborations and partnerships and other information that is not historical information. When used herein, words such as “plan”, “believe”, “expect”, “may”, “anticipate”, “potential”, “will”, “continues”, and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. In addition, any statements or information that refer to expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, performance or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, are forward-looking. All forward-looking statements are based upon Zymeworks’ current expectations and various assumptions. Zymeworks believes there is a reasonable basis for its expectations and beliefs, but they are inherently uncertain. Zymeworks may not realize its expectations, and its beliefs may not prove correct. Actual results could differ materially from those described or implied by such forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including, without limitation: any of Zymeworks’ or its partners’ product candidates may fail in development, may not receive required regulatory approvals, or may be delayed to a point where they are not commercially viable; Zymeworks may not achieve milestones or receive additional payments under its collaborations; regulatory agencies may impose additional requirements or delay the initiation of clinical trials; the impact of new or changing laws and regulations; market conditions; the impact of pandemics and other health crises on Zymeworks’ business, research and clinical development plans and timelines and results of operations, including impact on its clinical trial sites, collaborators, and contractors who act for or on Zymeworks’ behalf; zanidatamab may not be successfully commercialized; clinical trials and any future clinical trials may not demonstrate safety and efficacy of any of Zymeworks’ or its collaborators’ product candidates; and Zymeworks may be unable to maintain or enter into new partnerships or strategic collaborations.

Although Zymeworks believes that such forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance they will prove to be correct. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The above assumptions, risks and uncertainties are not exhaustive. Forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and, except as may be required by law, Zymeworks undertakes no obligation to update, republish, or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, future events or circumstances, or to reflect the occurrences of unanticipated events.

