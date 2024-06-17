Zymeworks, Inc.
Researchers are working to optimize the properties of antibody-drug conjugates in order to maximize clinical efficacy while minimizing the risk of toxicities.
Jazz Pharmaceuticals and Zymeworks announced results from a Phase II trial of the latter’s HER2-targeted antibody for metastatic gastroesophageal adenocarcinoma.
Jazz Pharmaceuticals exercised its option on Zymeworks’ promising anti-cancer agent.
Jazz and Zymeworks entered into a $50 million licensing agreement over zanidatamab, Zymeworks’ bispecific antibody targeting HER2.
Paul Moore took over as CSO at Zymeworks in July at a pivotal time for the company. He spoke with BioSpace about his ambitions.
Another C-suite change at Zymeworks was announced Monday, with the appointment of Paul Moore, Ph.D. as chief scientific officer.
Zymeworks increased its stake in the company to 6.9%, slightly under 4 million shares, and options with shares popped 13% after the original bid and are up another 10%.
The Zymeworks Board of Directors has rejected an acquisition proposal from activist investor All Blue Falcons FZE, calling the attempt “opportunistic.”
Dianthus Therapeutics, Enavate Sciences and CytoTronics were all launched with this recent wave of investor funding. For that and more, continue reading.
