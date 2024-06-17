SUBSCRIBE
Zymeworks, Inc.

Pictured: Cancer cells and antibodies
Opinion: The Next Generation of ADCs Will Improve Cancer Treatment
Researchers are working to optimize the properties of antibody-drug conjugates in order to maximize clinical efficacy while minimizing the risk of toxicities.
April 3, 2024
5 min read
Paul Moore
Michael Vi/Shutterstock
Business
Jazz’s $375M Investment in Zymeworks Paying Off in GI Cancer
Jazz Pharmaceuticals and Zymeworks announced results from a Phase II trial of the latter’s HER2-targeted antibody for metastatic gastroesophageal adenocarcinoma.
January 19, 2023
1 min read
Kate Goodwin
Michael Vi/Shutterstock
Business
Jazz Doubles Down on Zymeworks’ Bispecific HER2 Candidate Zanidatamab (Updated)
Jazz Pharmaceuticals exercised its option on Zymeworks’ promising anti-cancer agent.
December 21, 2022
3 min read
Alex Keown
Michael Vi/Shutterstock
Business
Jazz Drops $50M for Exclusive Rights to Zymeworks’ Bispecific HER2 Hopeful
Jazz and Zymeworks entered into a $50 million licensing agreement over zanidatamab, Zymeworks’ bispecific antibody targeting HER2.
October 19, 2022
3 min read
Tristan Manalac
Newly Appointed Zymeworks CSO Paul Moore, Ph.D./Co
Business
Zymeworks CSO Paul Moore Tasked with Shepherding Pipeline at Critical Juncture
Paul Moore took over as CSO at Zymeworks in July at a pivotal time for the company. He spoke with BioSpace about his ambitions.
August 4, 2022
5 min read
Abbey Glasure
Business
Embarking on New Chapter, Zymeworks Taps Paul Moore as CSO
Another C-suite change at Zymeworks was announced Monday, with the appointment of Paul Moore, Ph.D. as chief scientific officer.
June 27, 2022
4 min read
Mark Terry
Frank Crymble, Getty Images
Drug Development
All Blue Ups the Ante after Zymeworks Rejects Bid
Zymeworks increased its stake in the company to 6.9%, slightly under 4 million shares, and options with shares popped 13% after the original bid and are up another 10%.
May 27, 2022
3 min read
Mark Terry
Zymeworks Board Rejects All Blue’s “Opportunistic” Acquisition Proposal
The Zymeworks Board of Directors has rejected an acquisition proposal from activist investor All Blue Falcons FZE, calling the attempt “opportunistic.”
May 20, 2022
3 min read
Alex Keown
American dollars grow on the garden bed on a meadow
Drug Development
Money on the Move: April Showers Bring May Flowers—and Funding
Dianthus Therapeutics, Enavate Sciences and CytoTronics were all launched with this recent wave of investor funding. For that and more, continue reading.
May 4, 2022
4 min read
Hannah Chudleigh
IN THE PRESS
Press Releases
Zymeworks Announces Share Repurchase Program of up to $60 Million of its Common Stock
August 2, 2024
7 min read
Business
Zymeworks Provides Corporate Update and Reports Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results
August 1, 2024
20 min read
Press Releases
Zymeworks Appoints Leone Patterson as Chief Business and Financial Officer
July 26, 2024
7 min read
Press Releases
Zymeworks Announces FDA Clearance of Investigational New Drug Application for ZW191, a Novel Folate Receptor-⍺ Targeted Topoisomerase I Inhibitor Antibody-Drug Conjugate
July 22, 2024
7 min read
Press Releases
Zymeworks To Report Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Host Conference Call on August 1, 2024
July 11, 2024
2 min read
Zymeworks Announces Participation in Upcoming June 2024 Investor Conferences
May 28, 2024
2 min read
Zymeworks Provides Corporate Update and Reports First Quarter 2024 Financial Results
May 2, 2024
15 min read
Zymeworks Announces Participation in Upcoming May 2024 Investor Conferences
April 30, 2024
2 min read
Business
Zymeworks To Report First Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Host Conference Call on May 2, 2024
April 11, 2024
2 min read
Business
Zymeworks Announces Appointment of Dr. Neil Gallagher to its Board of Directors
March 28, 2024
6 min read
